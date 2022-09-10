Co-op Superstores Cork hurling championship previews

Charleville’s group results - a draw with St Finbarr’s, six-point defeat to Sars, and two-point loss to Blackrock - read far better than Na Piarsaigh’s, which include a pair of 10-point beatings
Co-op Superstores Cork hurling championship previews

SPOT THE BALL: John O'Sullivan, Blackrock in this clash with Jack Meade, Charleville during their Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC match at Mallow, Co Cork. Pic: Dan Linehan

Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 07:05
Eoghan Cormican

Co-op Superstores Cork hurling championship previews 

TODAY 

Premier SHC relegation play-off Charleville v Na Piarsaigh, Mourneabbey (N O’Neill), 2pm 

Charleville’s group results - a draw with St Finbarr’s, six-point defeat to Sars, and two-point loss to Blackrock - read far better than Na Piarsaigh’s, which include a pair of 10-point beatings, and so you’d have to think morale is much higher in the North Cork camp. Added to that, Na Piarsaigh will be without Evan Sheehan after he injured his leg playing football last weekend.

Verdict: Charleville 

Senior AHC relegation play-off Killeagh v Ballymartle, Church Road (D Copps), 2pm 

Killeagh find themselves in the relegation decider for the second time in three years. They were, however, the far more competitive of the two in the group stages, losing their three games by an aggregate total of seven points. Big performances are required from the likes of Brendan Barry, Cathal Fitzgibbon, and Eoghan Keniry to again keep them up.

Verdict: Killeagh Cork 

Senior AHC quarter-finals: Bride Rovers v Cloyne, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (S Scanlon), 5pm

Cloyne, who fought relegation last year, snuck into the knockout stages despite two group defeats. Having conceded six goals across those two defeats, there’s a definite need to tighten up at the back. Further up, more than Brian O’Shea and Brian Walsh will need to make their presence felt. Their unbeaten opponents, who are typically led by Brian and Eoin Roche, Adam Walsh, and Cillian Tobin, are hunting back-to-back semi-final appearances.

Verdict: Bride Rovers 

Ballyhea v Courcey Rovers, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (I McCarthy), 7pm 

Ballyhea, who didn’t win a game last year, head into today’s quarter-final unbeaten in championship 2022. Having eight scorers last time out against Carrigtwohill was encouraging as they can lean too heavily on Pa O’Callaghan. 2021 Premier Intermediate winners Courceys will be brimming with confidence after knocking out Blarney. Séan Twomey and Richard Sweetnam lead their charge.

Verdict: Courcey Rovers 

Premier IHC relegation play-off Youghal v Éire Óg, Caherlag (M O’Mahony), 2pm 

Éire Óg are fighting relegation in both codes. Their hurlers should give a lift to the footballers by reaching safety this afternoon.

Verdict: Éire Óg Cork 

Premier IHC quarter-finals Ballinhassig v Bandon, Brinny (W Wallis), 3.30pm 

Ballinhassig are seeking a second consecutive semi-final appearance. Their leading forward trio of Conor Desmond, Evan Cullinane, and Brian Lynch are the ones most likely to make it happen.

Verdict: Ballinhassig 

Castlemartyr v Carrigaline, Cobh (P Lyons), 3.30pm 

This is where Carrigaline fell last year. Castlemartyr have lost only one championship game in the past three years and are chasing a third successive promotion.

Verdict: Castlemartyr 

Intermediate AHC relegation play-off: Douglas v Meelin, Glantane (B Barry Murphy), 2pm 

Verdict: Douglas 

Premier JHC relegation play-off: St Finbarr’s v Dripsey, Ballincollig (B Murphy), 2pm 

Verdict: St Finbarr’s 

Premier JHC quarter-final Russell Rovers v Argideen Rangers, Riverstown (N Fahy), 3pm 

Verdict: Russell Rovers 

TOMORROW 

Premier SHC quarter-finals Douglas v St Finbarr’s (C McAllister), 2pm 

Douglas are bidding to avoid a third straight quarter-final defeat and, in the process, reach the club’s first semi-final since 2016. Their place in the knockout stages was pretty much assured going into Round 3 and so we’re not going to read too much into the comprehensive defeat to Newtownshandrum.

Douglas’ firepower is well known, but it is their less spoken about defence that will need to be at the top of their game to deal with a Barrs attack containing Brian Hayes, Ben Cunningham, and two of the three Cahalane brothers.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s 

Imokilly v Blackrock, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (S Stokes), 4pm 

Going on the Imokilly team put out in the colleges/divisions final, you’re looking at around eight starters having played championship with their respective clubs in the 48 hours before tomorrow’s game. That will have a bearing on Imokilly’s display, but to what extent remains unknown.

There’s a sense that Blackrock have yet to fire this season. They scraped into the knockout stages, but given the talent and experience in Louis Mulqueen’s side, they could well turn it on here. Central to any improved showing will be the forward exploits of Alan Connolly, Tadhg Deasy and Michael O’Halloran.

Verdict: Imokilly 

More in this section

Ballyboden St Enda's v Cuala - Dublin County Senior Hurling Championship Final Why a culture of co-operation is key to cracking the dual code at club level
A general view of Walsh Park before the game 17/4/2022 Ahern's late goal enough to edge Dungourney past Midleton 
Douglas and Valley Rovers to meet in minor decider after impressive semi-final wins Douglas and Valley Rovers to meet in minor decider after impressive semi-final wins
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Full send: Newtownshandrum’s Tim O’Mahony is tackled by Glen Rover’s Eoin O’Leary during the Co-Op Superstores Cork premier SHC at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Eddie O’Hare</p>

Veteran duo Naughton and Coughlan help Newtown find a finishing flourish

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices