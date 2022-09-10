Co-op Superstores Cork hurling championship previews

TODAY

Premier SHC relegation play-off Charleville v Na Piarsaigh, Mourneabbey (N O’Neill), 2pm

Charleville’s group results - a draw with St Finbarr’s, six-point defeat to Sars, and two-point loss to Blackrock - read far better than Na Piarsaigh’s, which include a pair of 10-point beatings, and so you’d have to think morale is much higher in the North Cork camp. Added to that, Na Piarsaigh will be without Evan Sheehan after he injured his leg playing football last weekend.

Verdict: Charleville

Senior AHC relegation play-off Killeagh v Ballymartle, Church Road (D Copps), 2pm

Killeagh find themselves in the relegation decider for the second time in three years. They were, however, the far more competitive of the two in the group stages, losing their three games by an aggregate total of seven points. Big performances are required from the likes of Brendan Barry, Cathal Fitzgibbon, and Eoghan Keniry to again keep them up.

Verdict: Killeagh Cork

Senior AHC quarter-finals: Bride Rovers v Cloyne, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (S Scanlon), 5pm

Cloyne, who fought relegation last year, snuck into the knockout stages despite two group defeats. Having conceded six goals across those two defeats, there’s a definite need to tighten up at the back. Further up, more than Brian O’Shea and Brian Walsh will need to make their presence felt. Their unbeaten opponents, who are typically led by Brian and Eoin Roche, Adam Walsh, and Cillian Tobin, are hunting back-to-back semi-final appearances.

Verdict: Bride Rovers

Ballyhea v Courcey Rovers, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (I McCarthy), 7pm

Ballyhea, who didn’t win a game last year, head into today’s quarter-final unbeaten in championship 2022. Having eight scorers last time out against Carrigtwohill was encouraging as they can lean too heavily on Pa O’Callaghan. 2021 Premier Intermediate winners Courceys will be brimming with confidence after knocking out Blarney. Séan Twomey and Richard Sweetnam lead their charge.

Verdict: Courcey Rovers

Premier IHC relegation play-off Youghal v Éire Óg, Caherlag (M O’Mahony), 2pm

Éire Óg are fighting relegation in both codes. Their hurlers should give a lift to the footballers by reaching safety this afternoon.

Verdict: Éire Óg Cork

Premier IHC quarter-finals Ballinhassig v Bandon, Brinny (W Wallis), 3.30pm

Ballinhassig are seeking a second consecutive semi-final appearance. Their leading forward trio of Conor Desmond, Evan Cullinane, and Brian Lynch are the ones most likely to make it happen.

Verdict: Ballinhassig

Castlemartyr v Carrigaline, Cobh (P Lyons), 3.30pm

This is where Carrigaline fell last year. Castlemartyr have lost only one championship game in the past three years and are chasing a third successive promotion.

Verdict: Castlemartyr

Intermediate AHC relegation play-off: Douglas v Meelin, Glantane (B Barry Murphy), 2pm

Verdict: Douglas

Premier JHC relegation play-off: St Finbarr’s v Dripsey, Ballincollig (B Murphy), 2pm

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Premier JHC quarter-final Russell Rovers v Argideen Rangers, Riverstown (N Fahy), 3pm

Verdict: Russell Rovers

TOMORROW

Premier SHC quarter-finals Douglas v St Finbarr’s (C McAllister), 2pm

Douglas are bidding to avoid a third straight quarter-final defeat and, in the process, reach the club’s first semi-final since 2016. Their place in the knockout stages was pretty much assured going into Round 3 and so we’re not going to read too much into the comprehensive defeat to Newtownshandrum.

Douglas’ firepower is well known, but it is their less spoken about defence that will need to be at the top of their game to deal with a Barrs attack containing Brian Hayes, Ben Cunningham, and two of the three Cahalane brothers.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Imokilly v Blackrock, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (S Stokes), 4pm

Going on the Imokilly team put out in the colleges/divisions final, you’re looking at around eight starters having played championship with their respective clubs in the 48 hours before tomorrow’s game. That will have a bearing on Imokilly’s display, but to what extent remains unknown.

There’s a sense that Blackrock have yet to fire this season. They scraped into the knockout stages, but given the talent and experience in Louis Mulqueen’s side, they could well turn it on here. Central to any improved showing will be the forward exploits of Alan Connolly, Tadhg Deasy and Michael O’Halloran.

Verdict: Imokilly