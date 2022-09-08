Nickey Brennan pays tribute to 'very personable' Queen Elizabeth

Former GAA president Nickey Brennan says the respect shown to the inaugural playing of “God Save The Queen” in Croke Park marked a maturing of the Irish nation.

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, Brennan reflected on his time as uachtarán of the association when the England team faced Ireland in the 2007 Six Nations game at GAA HQ, only the second-ever rugby game at the venue.

After Brennan’s predecessor Seán Kelly convinced the GAA to open up Croke Park to rugby and soccer at the previous year’s Congress, the Kilkenny man was in charge when the English national anthem rang out there on February 24, 2007.

It was a nervous time for Brennan but the regard shown for it by Irish supporters in the stadium was a proud moment for him. “I had (then President of Ireland) Mary McAleese on one side and (then Taoiseach) Bertie Ahern on the other. It was with some trepidation we heard it being played but there was great respect shown to it and there was relief when it was over.

“There was a great sense of Irish history, not just Irish sporting history, in that moment. The manner in which it was received, I think Ireland as a nation grew in stature very much after the rendition. I think it resonated a lot with people across the water in England and it helped to repair difficulties that may have arisen over years previously.”

In 2011, Brennan met Queen Elizabeth in Croke Park as part of her historic visit to Ireland. “The rugby game and her subsequent visit broke down a lot of barriers. While it was a political issue, sport played a huge part in helping to create a far better atmosphere between the two countries and it was a pleasure to be in office at that particular stage.

“The queen subsequently came to Ireland and the visit was warmly received. While the relationship between our countries has been a bit rocky in the intervening years since and is tetchy at the moment in general we are on good terms and long may that continue.”

Brennan understands her passing will prompt mixed emotions in Ireland. “Yes, there has always been that Irish-English differences, but she was seen as a motherly person who cared for her children. Yes, there were plenty of problems in the family as many Irish families have experienced but I think she came across as a very personable person.

“There are plenty of people in this country who wouldn’t have much time for the monarchy and would have a preference for the concept of a republic. I would count myself among those who prefer a republic, but the monarchy is a long-established tradition in England.

“We might frown on some of the goings-on with it but they’re entitled to have it and respect and there will now be obviously a great period of mourning for a lot of people in the UK and it will be difficult for them and that has to be acknowledged.”