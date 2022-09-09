Pat Ryan: Cork panel places up for grabs in club knockouts 

Roughly three-quarters of the extended group have been agreed upon by the Rebels' new management.
DEPTH CHART: The Cork team during the National Anthem before the Munster SHC clash with Limerick earlier this year. 

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 08:18
John Fogarty

There remain several positions in the provisional Cork panel for next season up for grabs going into this weekend’s championship quarter-final stages, Pat Ryan has maintained.

Roughly three-quarters of the extended group have been agreed upon by the new management but Ryan is looking forward to players putting their hands up for inclusion in forthcoming knockout club games.

“We won’t be waiting until the county final to pick a panel but we want to give every player an opportunity. Looking at fellas now in quarter-finals and semi-finals and giving them an opportunity seems the fairest thing to do.

“The last weekend of the group stages was where the intensity really went up and it goes up with knockout, obviously. The difference between knockout and round games goes up, we’ve seen that in the Munster Championship. The tension is on a different scale and the standard of hurling goes up. This is where fellas who play well over the next two or three weeks, you can get a good gauge of whether they’re able to step up to the cut and thrust of inter-county.” 

Ryan has previously spoken about not everybody on the outgoing panel being part of his plans in 2023 but all of them remain on programmes for the time being. “The 2022 panel is still there and you have to look after them as regards strength and conditioning and that, especially as they come out of club championship.

“If I’m being honest with you, we already have 27, 28 names already pencilled in and then we’re looking for areas in which we can add fellas or fellas who can show us a bit more. There’s nothing concrete but I think everybody would know the 27 or 28 names. We’re looking now at fellas who can give us a different skillset and give us options and fellas who are in form and driving on with their clubs, which is an aspect we think is vital.” 

As part of the committee which proposed the revamped Cork championship structure, Ryan is happy to see it working. “Look, you’d love to find another couple of weeks to make it easier on the dual clubs but I think it was vital that you gave clubs in both hurling and football enough championship games. You will find certain clubs getting squeezed and that is unfortunate, but the majority of clubs are absolutely delighted with it because you’re getting competitive games in good weather.

“Last weekend was fantastic for football and the previous weekend for hurling and you’re giving lads structure and they’re enjoying it. We’re probably catching up with other counties. If you go to Galway, Limerick and Kilkenny when they can run their championships without much congestion, we’re getting up to them. John Cleary and myself have more options to pick players.”

