It's a heavyweight hurling weekend on Leeside - and Examiner subscribers have a front-row seat

We'll livestream five big games across three busy days this weekend. 
It's a heavyweight hurling weekend on Leeside - and Examiner subscribers have a front-row seat

Irish Examiner cameras will be present again as Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosts a full slate of knock-out games.  

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 13:16
Adrian Russell

There's a massive weekend of hurling in store on Cork this weekend and we're preparing for our biggest-ever weekend of livestream coverage.

Irish Examiner subscribers will be able to watch fivegames across three days as 'the Little All-Ireland' reaches the knockout stages. 

On Friday evening, it's the mouth-watering Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC quarter-final between Glen Rovers and Newtownshandrum.

Commentator Patrick Mulcahy will be joined by Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath, with the coverage beginning 30 minutes before the 7.30pm throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The same broadcast team will be in place on Saturday for the first half of a Senior A quarter-final double-header.  

Bride Rovers will face off against Cloyne with a 5pm throw-in, though we'll go live at 4.30pm to build up to the game.  

After that game's conclusion, Ballyhea and Courcey Rovers battle it out for a place in the last four of the Senior A grade. 

Liam Aherne will call the play, flanked by Kieran Murphy and Seanie McGrath.

And it's another double helping on Sunday with two loser-leaves-town Premier Senior ties. 

First up, it's a tasty city derby with St Finbarr's facing Douglas at 2pm.

Patrick Mulcahy will be joined in the gantry by Ronan Curran and Kieran Murphy, from 1.30pm. 

And with a scheduled 4pm throw-in, Blackrock and Imokilly round out a very busy schedule at Cork GAA HQ.

Liam Aherne will be back on the mic, assisted by Seanie McGrath and Ronan Curran.

Irish Examiner digital subscribers can watch all the action, of course - you can sign up for €5 per month. Our you can pay-per-view for €8 a match. 

You can see all the details and to sign up here.

More in this section

Diarmaid Byrnes 18/7/2022 12 All-Star nominations for champions Limerick
Clare v Roscommon - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 Colm Collins to take charge of Clare for 10th season in a row 
Johnny Kelly 20/4/2021 New Offaly boss Johnny Kelly targets return to Division 1
<p>Ambassador Emma Duggan in attendance at the launch of European Week of Sport 2022. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Duggan backs departing coaches to make Meath men great again

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices