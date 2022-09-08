It's a heavyweight hurling weekend on Leeside - and Examiner subscribers have a front-row seat

There's a massive weekend of hurling in store on Cork this weekend and we're preparing for our biggest-ever weekend of livestream coverage.

Irish Examiner subscribers will be able to watch fivegames across three days as 'the Little All-Ireland' reaches the knockout stages.

On Friday evening, it's the mouth-watering Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC quarter-final between Glen Rovers and Newtownshandrum.

Commentator Patrick Mulcahy will be joined by Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath, with the coverage beginning 30 minutes before the 7.30pm throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The same broadcast team will be in place on Saturday for the first half of a Senior A quarter-final double-header.

Bride Rovers will face off against Cloyne with a 5pm throw-in, though we'll go live at 4.30pm to build up to the game.

After that game's conclusion, Ballyhea and Courcey Rovers battle it out for a place in the last four of the Senior A grade.

Liam Aherne will call the play, flanked by Kieran Murphy and Seanie McGrath.

And it's another double helping on Sunday with two loser-leaves-town Premier Senior ties.

First up, it's a tasty city derby with St Finbarr's facing Douglas at 2pm.

Patrick Mulcahy will be joined in the gantry by Ronan Curran and Kieran Murphy, from 1.30pm.

And with a scheduled 4pm throw-in, Blackrock and Imokilly round out a very busy schedule at Cork GAA HQ.

Liam Aherne will be back on the mic, assisted by Seanie McGrath and Ronan Curran.

Irish Examiner digital subscribers can watch all the action, of course - you can sign up for €5 per month. Our you can pay-per-view for €8 a match.

You can see all the details and to sign up here.