12 All-Star football nominations for champions Kerry

All-Ireland champions Kerry have picked up 12 PwC All-Star nominations, their biggest haul since 2009.

Footballer of the year contender David Clifford leads the honoured Kingdom group, all but David Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor and Paul Geaney from the team that started July’s victory over Galway being included.

Along with goalkeeper Shane Ryan, all of the six backs are selected, a testament to their resilience throughout the season when they conceded just two goals from open play, three in total. As they were last year, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Tom O'Sullivan and Gavin White are among the longlist, and they are accompanied by Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley and Tadhg Morley.

Jack Barry is the sole midfield representative while in attack the Clifford brothers along with Seán O’Shea are acknowledged for the second year running. They are joined by Stephen O’Brien who was unfortunate not to pick up an All-Star in 2019.

Since making his senior debut in 2018, David Clifford has been nominated each season and he will face competition from Galway duo Cillian McDaid and Shane Walsh for the top individual accolade. After an excellent league campaign and impressing against Cork in the Munster semi-final, O’Connor is slightly unlucky not to feature with his Na Gaeil club-mate Barry.

McDaid and Walsh feature in the eight-strong Galway total; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, John Daly, Paul Conroy, Robert Finnerty and Damien Comer the other six. It is Galway’s best nominations return since 2001 when they were awarded 13 and one more than their 2018 total when they lost an All-Ireland semi-final to Dublin.

Their team-mate Jack Glynn is included in the young footballer of the year shortlist along with Derry’s Ethan Doherty and Lee Gannon of Dublin. The age bracket was increased from U21 to U22 this year to reflect the trend of up-and-coming players cementing starting positions later into their 20s.

Behind Galway, their beaten semi-final opponents and Ulster champions Derry are the next best represented team with seven recipients, all of them first-timers: Doherty, Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rodgers, Conor McCluskey, Conor Glass, Gareth McKinless and Shay McGuigan.

Dublin, who lost out to Kerry in that tense All-Ireland semi-final, have Gannon, Evan Comerford, James McCarthy, Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and Con O’Callaghan among the 45. It is one better than their total last year when they also exited at the semi-final stage.

Armagh's advance to an All-Ireland quarter-final beating Tyrone and Donegal along the way is reflected by five All-Star nominations – goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty, Jarly Óg Burns, Rian O’Neill, Stefan Campbell and Rory Grugan.

Fellow last-eight team Cork have Seán Powter, who was a young footballer of the year nominee in 2017, and sharpshooter Steven Sherlock. Clare’s Eoin Cleary is included for his excellent scoring totals across the summer while Limerick wing-back Cian Sheehan, who impressed in an otherwise forgettable Munster final for his county, is honoured too as is Monaghan forward Jack McCarron largely for his efforts in helping his county retain their Division 1 status for another season Mayo veteran Lee Keegan is one of five 2021 All-Stars in the hunt for another, Kerry’s O’Sullivan and the Cliffords and Dublin star Kilkenny being the others. Kilkenny is hoping to pick up a third consecutive All-Star, his sixth in total, and David Clifford his fourth in five seasons.

Although Derry’s Rodgers has been nominated in defence, he could yet be selected as an All-Star in midfield having also featured there this season as the committee are permitted to make such a switch.

The PwC All-Stars gala takes place in Dublin’s National Conference Centre on Friday, October 28 with the football team to be revealed the day before. The footballer and young footballer of the year awards will be announced on the night of the event.