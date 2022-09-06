Tipp legend Kelly to join Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford ticket

Kelly, the 2010 All-Ireland winning captain, won his first Celtic Cross in 2001 and claimed six All-Stars in a glittering inter-county career.
Former Tipperary and All-Ireland winning captain Eoin Kelly, will hook up with Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford.

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 16:08
John Fogarty

Tipperary hurling legend Eoin Kelly and outgoing Roanmore manager Peter Queally will be part of Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford senior hurling management team next season.

Kelly, 40, was part of Liam Sheedy’s All-Ireland winning management set-up in 2019 with his native county before becoming a selector to him in ‘20 and ‘21. He also played under Fitzgerald in Limerick IT when they claimed the college’s first Fitzgibbon Cup in 2005.

Former Waterford midfielder Queally has stepped down as Roanmore boss after leading them to the county final last year and last Sunday’s semi-final against Ballygunner. The 52-year-old was a stalwart for the Déise, lining out for 14 seasons.

Queally was a selector to Fitzgerald for the first two seasons, 2008 and ‘09, of his first term when the Clare man succeeded Justin McCarthy after Waterford exited the ‘08 Munster SHC. Previously in charge of the Waterford U21, Queally brought Passage to a county title in 2013.

Fitzgerald is also understood to have brought in Wexford-based John Matthews as strength and conditioning coach. Matthews has been involved with several underage Dublin hurling teams as well as their senior camogie side and was Wexford senior footballers’ strength and conditioning coach last season.

