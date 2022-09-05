Johnny Kelly set to be appointed as Offaly senior hurling boss

Johnny Kelly is set to become Offaly's new senior hurling manager after being recommended by the Management Committee of Offaly GAA
FAITHFUL FRIEND: Johnny Kelly is set to be named as the new Offaly senior hurling manager. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 22:22
TJ Galvin

Johnny Kelly is set to become Offaly's new senior hurling manager after being recommended by the Management Committee of Offaly GAA.

Kelly was a selector under former manager Michael Fennelly who stepped down in July after three seasons in charge.

Kelly has had huge club success with Portumna, Coolderry and Borris-Ileigh, and is currently over Nenagh Éire Óg.

The Galway man led his native Portumna to All-Ireland club success in 2009. 

He managed Borris-Ileigh to the All-Ireland club final in 2019 where they lost to Ballyhale after securing a first Tipperary title since 1986.

Kelly also led Coolderry to an Offaly SHC title in 2015.

Offaly will play in the Joe McDonagh Cup next season and will operate in Division 2A of the Allianz League.

"The Management Committee of Offaly GAA is pleased to recommend the appointment of Johnny Kelly as the new manager of our Senior Hurling team," Offaly GAA said.

