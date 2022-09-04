Mayo SFC: Knockmore get title defence off to winning start

Holders Knockmore got their defence of the Mayo SFC title off to a good start on home ground after an impressive second half performance saw them run out 3-8 to 0-11 winners over Aghamore yesterday.

Two goals from Darren McHale and one from Aidan Orme proved decisive as Ray Dempsey’s side recovered from a mediocre first half display to power to a deserved first round victory.

In the same group, Ballina Stephenites needed a late equaliser from Conor McStay (nephew of new Mayo manager Kevin) to snatch a draw against Ballaghaderreen.

Former Footballer of the Year Andy Moran came off the bench for Ballagh’ who looked to have pulled off an upset when David McBrien struck for a late goal.

But McStay’s leveller saw the game finish 1-7 to 0-10.

Elsewhere, a hat-trick of goals from former professional soccer player, Ronan Murray, saw last year’s beaten finalists Belmullet pip Balla by 3-8 to 1-13.

The Erris side lined out without the injured Ryan O’Donoghue, but Murray’s heroics saw Liam McHale’s team edge home in front.

Ballintubber were much more comfortable winners against neighbours Mayo Gaels, with the O’Connor brothers, Cillian and Diarmuid, playing key roles in their 1-16 to 0-7 victory.

The outstanding Jason Gibbons grabbed the only goal of the game.

Meanwhile, league champions Castlebar Mitchels were pushed to the pin of their collars by Charlestown before emerging on the right side of an 0-11 to 0-10 scoreline.

Breaffy had things their own way against Claremorris, running out 1-16 to 0-11 winners with Davitt Neary (1-2) and Stephen McDermott (0-5) getting the bulk of their scores.

Aidan O’Shea, who lined out at full-forward, chipped in with three points.

Elsewhere, on Saturday evening, Westport hammered The Neale by 3-23 to 0-3 in Cong.

The home side badly missed the injured Tommy Conroy with Mark Moran, Paul Lambert and Fionn McLaughlin scoring the winner’s goals and Lee Keegan playing a starring role at midfield.

Garrymore also got off to a winning start in their group with a 2-10 to 0-7 win at home to Davitts.

Former Corofin All-Ireland winner, Kieran McGrath, lined out for Garry’ with goals from Mark Gibbons and Micheál Connolly doing the most damage to Davitts’ cause.

The second round of the competition takes place next weekend.