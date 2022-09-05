Shane Walsh says his place on Kilmacud Crokes team is not guaranteed

Given the hullabaloo about his transfer to Kilmacud Crokes, the wonder was that Shane Walsh presented himself in front of the TV cameras and the dictaphones after his debut.

Perhaps the Galway star was simply trying to get the inevitable interrogation out of the way early before moving on.

Either way he said little of consequence, arguing that his place with the Leinster champions isn’t guaranteed despite his rare ability and All-Ireland final heroics against Kerry, revealing that coming on against Templeogue Synge Street in Crokes’ 25-point win was his first time to play at Parnell Park and agreeing that while, yes, it is nice to play alongside Paul Mannion, there are plenty of iconic figures back in Galway too.

It was Crokes manager Robbie Brennan, speaking after the holders’ 3-25 to 1-6 demolition job, which yielded a county quarter-final clash with Cuala, that provided the more interesting soundbytes.

For starters, Brennan suggested that whatever about the GAA rules and regulations surrounding Walsh’s transfer from Galway intermediate side Kilkerrin Clonberne to Crokes, the club had its own ‘process’ to be navigated also.

“There is a process, and I’ve said this before, there is a process in Kilmacud and just because you want to join doesn’t mean you get to join,” said Brennan. “There are plenty of guys who get turned away for different reasons but Shane ticked all the boxes.

“He spoke at the meeting on Thursday. He speaks brilliantly about the game, he sees it very clearly. He understands it as you’d expect from someone at that level.

“I don’t expect there’s a whole lot of coaching on him, I’d say whatever has been done has been done at this stage, at 29. I don’t think we’ll add a whole lot to his game. It’s more just fitting him into the system and the way we try to play and what we’d like to do. But yeah, he’s a big plus.”

Brennan said that Crokes didn’t necessarily feel they needed to beef up their attack so described Walsh’s acquisition as a ‘bonus’.

They went mightily close to winning the All-Ireland club final last February without their star man Paul Mannion as it was. Mannion, who missed that game with a knee injury and then went to play for the Donegal club in the Boston championship, also played his first game for the club this year and scored 0-9 in the big win.

“It’s probably not an area of the pitch we felt needed strengthening because of how we finished out last year,” said Brennan. “That was probably in other areas of the pitch. So it’s an added bonus.”

Those who have criticised the move of such a talented player from a relatively small club to one of the biggest and most successful in the country, will inevitably give little praise for any success that follows.

“And no matter what you do, that’s going to be there,” acknowledged Brennan .”Had we won (the All-Ireland) last year, someone said to me it would have been the greatest because you hadn’t got Paul available but I never really bought into that.

“We have a really good squad and the two lads obviously add to that. If we manage to do something with them, brilliant. And if we don’t, it will be ‘because of them’. That’ll be the reason that we didn’t win! So you can’t keep everybody happy. We’ll just look within and make sure we’re doing all the right things.”

With three wins from three in Group 1, Crokes have qualified for a quarter-final clash with Cuala. Na Fianna will play Whitehall Colmcille, Castleknock will meet Thomas Davis and 2016 All-Ireland winners Ballyboden St Enda’s will meet neighbours Ballinteer St Johns.

Cuala, who beat Ballymun Kickhams to claim top spot in their group, look to be on a roll so Walsh may very well start that encounter.

“Nobody is entitled to a position on a team, you have to earn your place,” said Walsh. “That is the exact same here. We had the conversation with Robbie and the lads here that there are 15 jerseys available, it’s up to you to push for it. It’s not your jersey. Everybody is in the same position. The training has been quite intense the last two weeks since I joined.

“The most pleasing thing is that it’s step by step. Everybody is talking about the outside noise that there was an All-Ireland club final there last year and go on and win it this year. But all of the lads were saying literally the same thing, ‘Let’s just go and beat Templeogue’. That’s the way it is, the group are showing that focus in training.”

Kilmacud Crokes: P Mannion (0-9, 4 frees); R O’Carroll (2-0); D Mullin (1-3, 0-1 mark); S Cunningham (0-4, 1 mark); T Fox (0-2, 2 frees); D O’Brien, C O’Shea, H Kenny, C Dias, S Walsh, C O’Connor, B Shovlin (0-1).

Templeogue Synge Street: G Vickery (1-1, 0-1 mark); N Scully (0-2, 1 free); K O’Gara, L O’Dell, F Dignam (0-1, ‘45).

KILMACUD CROKES: C Ferris; R McGowan, M Mullin, D O’Brien; C O’Shea, R O’Carroll, A McGowan; C Casey, C Dias; T Fox, P Mannion, S Horan; H Kenny, D Mullin, S Cunningham.

Subs: C O’Connor for Horan (38); S Walsh for Kenny (42); B Shovlin for Dias (45); J Murphy for M Mullin (50); D Jones for Fox (54).

TEMPLEOGUE SYNGE STREET: M Fitzgerald; R Power, A O’Toole, B Dignam; C Cunningham, B Waldron, K Hughes; N Scully, K O’Gara; C McKiernan, S Cooney, G Vickery; F Dignam, L O’Dell, G Canavan.

Subs: D Lowry for Cunningham (h/t); S McConnell for Dignam (55); N Duffy for Waldron (56); S McGovern for Power (59).

Referee: I Howley.