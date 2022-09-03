Rockchapel dig in to book quarter-final spot

Naomh Abán will prepare for a relegation playoff against St Vincent's. 
Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 16:10
John Tarrant

Rockchapel 1-11 

Naomh Abán 0-7 

Far from their fluent best, Rockchapel had seven points to spare over Naomh Abán to secure a quarter final slot in the Bon Secours Co. Premier IFC at Dromtarriffe.

Ultimately, the Duhallow side deserved to win producing a display full of tenacity and grit. With so much at stake, their remained a few anxious minutes at the full time whistle, the loudest cheer greeted confirmation that Kanturk had staved off a late Macroom onslaught in the corresponding Group C tussle, the outcome rubberstamps Rockchapel’s place against Co. IFC kingpins Iveleary in the knockout phase.

In tricky windy conditions, neither side set the scene firing on all cylinders, Naomh Abán broke the deadlock for Dermot Ó Ceallaigh to kick the only point in the opening quarter. Rockchapel waited to the 18th minute to open their account, Jimmy McAulliffe punched over the opposing crossbar.

Steadily Rockchapel shaped up the better of the two sides, Mickey McAulliffe zipped a low drive to the net for a crucial goal. Though Naomh Abán attempted a response, their challenge was undermined with erratic shooting, five wides chalked up in quick succession.

At times, Rockchapel displayed the flexibility that Naomh Abán lacked, McAulliffe landed a pair of points with defender Pat Curtin adding another for a clear 1-4 to 0-2 grip at the interval.

Though Rockchapel resumed in a positive mode through a McAulliffe point in a low scoring spell, a cagey affair continued with defences difficult to break down. Still Rockchapel looked well positioned and a productive burst yielded points for Daniel O’Callaghan, Nicholas Linehan and Jack Curtin for a clear 1-8 to 0-2 lead.

Naomh Abán failed to throw in the towel, Niall Ó Ceallaigh and Deaglán O hAllamháin landed their only points from play. Only one result was on the cards, the outcome sees Rockchapel advance to a quarter final while for Naomh Abán, it’s a relegation playoff against St. Vincent's.

Scorers for Rockchapel: M McAulliffe (1-3), N Linehan 0-2 (0-1f), D O’Callaghan (0-2), J McAulliffe, P Curtin, J Curtin, C Curtin 0-1 each.

Naomh Abán: D Ó Ceallaigh 0-3f, A Ó Luasa 0-2f, N Ó Ceallaigh, D Ó hAllamháin 0-1 each.

ROCKCHAPEL: L Collins; B Carroll, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, M O’Keeffe, K Collins; C Kepple, D O’Callaghan; J O’Callaghan, W Murphy, J McAuliffe; J Curtin, S Hickey, M McAuliffe.

Subs: J Forrest for B Carroll (28), C Curtin for J O’Callaghan (40), N Linehan for J McAulliffe (48).

NAOMH ABÁN: F Walker; T Ó Catháin, T Ó hAilíosa, M Ó Ceallacháin; C de Roiste, D Ó Loinsigh, S Ó Riordan; E Ó Críodáin, C Ó Donnchú; R de hÍde, A Ó Luasa, P Ó Liatháin: Dermot Ó Ceallaigh, D Ó Laoire, N Ó Ceallaigh Subs: D Ó hAllamháin for S Ó Riordáin (41), Donal Ó Ceallaigh for D Ó Laoire (44), M Ó Liatháin for C Ó Donnchú (48).

Referee: J Murphy (Castletownroche).

More in this section

Nemo Rangers v Austin Stacks - AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship semi-final Cork PSFC: Nemo Rangers top pool with dour win over Clonakilty
Tom Moran challenges Alan Kirwan 4/9/2022 Waterford SHC: Second half surge sees Mount Sion into final
Shane Walsh with fans after the game 4/9/2022 Scoring cameo for Shane Walsh in Kilmacud Crokes rout
<p>St Finbarr's Colm Scully being chased by Carbery's Barry Kerr. Picture Denis Boyle</p>

Impressive Barrs book semi-final place

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices