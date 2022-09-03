Rockchapel dig in to book quarter-final spot

Rockchapel 1-11

Naomh Abán 0-7

Far from their fluent best, Rockchapel had seven points to spare over Naomh Abán to secure a quarter final slot in the Bon Secours Co. Premier IFC at Dromtarriffe.

Ultimately, the Duhallow side deserved to win producing a display full of tenacity and grit. With so much at stake, their remained a few anxious minutes at the full time whistle, the loudest cheer greeted confirmation that Kanturk had staved off a late Macroom onslaught in the corresponding Group C tussle, the outcome rubberstamps Rockchapel’s place against Co. IFC kingpins Iveleary in the knockout phase.

In tricky windy conditions, neither side set the scene firing on all cylinders, Naomh Abán broke the deadlock for Dermot Ó Ceallaigh to kick the only point in the opening quarter. Rockchapel waited to the 18th minute to open their account, Jimmy McAulliffe punched over the opposing crossbar.

Steadily Rockchapel shaped up the better of the two sides, Mickey McAulliffe zipped a low drive to the net for a crucial goal. Though Naomh Abán attempted a response, their challenge was undermined with erratic shooting, five wides chalked up in quick succession.

At times, Rockchapel displayed the flexibility that Naomh Abán lacked, McAulliffe landed a pair of points with defender Pat Curtin adding another for a clear 1-4 to 0-2 grip at the interval.

Though Rockchapel resumed in a positive mode through a McAulliffe point in a low scoring spell, a cagey affair continued with defences difficult to break down. Still Rockchapel looked well positioned and a productive burst yielded points for Daniel O’Callaghan, Nicholas Linehan and Jack Curtin for a clear 1-8 to 0-2 lead.

Naomh Abán failed to throw in the towel, Niall Ó Ceallaigh and Deaglán O hAllamháin landed their only points from play. Only one result was on the cards, the outcome sees Rockchapel advance to a quarter final while for Naomh Abán, it’s a relegation playoff against St. Vincent's.

Scorers for Rockchapel: M McAulliffe (1-3), N Linehan 0-2 (0-1f), D O’Callaghan (0-2), J McAulliffe, P Curtin, J Curtin, C Curtin 0-1 each.

Naomh Abán: D Ó Ceallaigh 0-3f, A Ó Luasa 0-2f, N Ó Ceallaigh, D Ó hAllamháin 0-1 each.

ROCKCHAPEL: L Collins; B Carroll, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, M O’Keeffe, K Collins; C Kepple, D O’Callaghan; J O’Callaghan, W Murphy, J McAuliffe; J Curtin, S Hickey, M McAuliffe.

Subs: J Forrest for B Carroll (28), C Curtin for J O’Callaghan (40), N Linehan for J McAulliffe (48).

NAOMH ABÁN: F Walker; T Ó Catháin, T Ó hAilíosa, M Ó Ceallacháin; C de Roiste, D Ó Loinsigh, S Ó Riordan; E Ó Críodáin, C Ó Donnchú; R de hÍde, A Ó Luasa, P Ó Liatháin: Dermot Ó Ceallaigh, D Ó Laoire, N Ó Ceallaigh Subs: D Ó hAllamháin for S Ó Riordáin (41), Donal Ó Ceallaigh for D Ó Laoire (44), M Ó Liatháin for C Ó Donnchú (48).

Referee: J Murphy (Castletownroche).