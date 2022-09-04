Impressive Barrs book semi-final place

Paul O’Keefe’s side were full value for their victory having built a 2-8 to 0-3 interval lead
St Finbarr's Colm Scully being chased by Carbery's Barry Kerr. Picture Denis Boyle

Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 18:20
Ger McCarthy, Ballinascarthy

Cork Premier SFC Group A: St Finbarr’s 2-13 Carbery Rangers 0-10 

St Finbarr’s are through to the last four of the 2022 Bon Secours PSFC following a nine-point win over Carbery Rangers in Ballinascarthy.

A windswept pitch produced a proverbial game of two halves as the reigning county champions made better use of the elements to book their place in the Cork PSFC semi-finals.

Paul O’Keefe’s side were full value for their victory having built a 2-8 to 0-3 interval lead utilising a gale wind.

Ethan Twomey and Cillian Myers-Murray’s first-half goals set St Finbarr’s on their way to victory. The 2021 champions defended solidly throughout the second period, adding five points to cement their place in the last four of the county.

Carbery Rangers were without injured Cork senior John O’Rourke but battled gamely throughout.

Darragh Hayes was the pick of the west Cork side’s best players on an afternoon Carbery Rangers, already through to the knockout stages before throw-in, learned that Nemo Rangers will be their quarter-final opponents.

It was an afternoon that St Finbarr’s underlined their class as a serious contender for the Andy Scannell cup with a clinical first half display. Based on their three group performances, the Barrs will take some stopping in the latter stages of this year’s championship.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: C Myers-Murray 1-4, S Sherlock 0-6 (0-3 frees), E Twomey 1-2 (0-1 free), B Hayes 0-1.

Carbery Rangers: D Hayes 0-4 (0-1 free), P O’Rourke and M Hodnett 0-2 each, B Kerr and J Hayes 0-1 each

ST FINBARR’S: J Kerins; C Scully, J Burns, S Ryan; C Lyons, B Hennessy, A O’Connor; I Maguire (captain), E Comyns; S Sherlock, E Dennehy, E Twomey; E McGreevey, B Hayes, C Myers-Murray.

Subs: D Quinn for C Lyons (37), D O’Brien for E Twomey (45), C Dennehy for B Hennessy (45), B O’Connell for B Hayes (48), C Doolin for J Burns (54).

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan; James O’Riordan, T O’Rourke (captain), K Scannell; Jerry O’Riordan, J Kevane, B Shanahan; M Hodnett, J Fitzpatrick; A Jennings, P O’Rourke, J Hodnett; B Kerr, D Hayes, C Hayes.

Subs: J O’Regan for B Kerr (39), P Hurley for C Hayes (39), J Hayes for J Keane (49), S Linehan for B Shanahan (52).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).

