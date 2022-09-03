Bantry Blues book last-four spot with narrow victory 

Bantry Blues 2-10

Na Piarsaigh 0-13

Na Piarsaigh, maintained their status in the Premier Intermediate football championship on scoring difference despite suffering a narrow defeat against Bantry Blues this afternoon.

Na Piarsaigh guaranteed their status in the same grade next year by virtue of a better scoring difference than both St Vincent’s and Naomh Aban who must now play in a relegation showdown.

The city side were indebted to their forward Alan Keating whose scores ensured they remained competitive throughout.

This latest victory for Bantry propels them into the semi-final stages. The Blues now await the winners of Iveleary and Rockchapel.

Na Piarsaigh started brightly with points from Padraig Lynch and Alan Hogan moving them into an early lead. The Blues equalised in the 13th minute through Stephen Coughlan before successive points from Arthur Coakley moved Bantry two points clear by the 19th minute.

Bantry struck for their first goal in the 20th minute through Paddy Cronin. Bantry dominated for the remainder of the first half to hold a four-point lead at the interval, 1-7 to 0-6.

Bantry struck for their second goal in the 54th minute when Daniel Murray netted following a strong run from Ruairi Deane. This goal moved them six points clear and left Na Piarsaigh requiring scores to maintain their status in the Premier Intermediate grade.

The city side dug deep however and finished strongly. They struck three points deep into injury time through Padraig Lynch, Shane Forde, and Alan Keating.

These scores proved vital as they reduced the arrears to three points and ensured they stayed up on score difference.

Scorers for Bantry Blues: P Cronin 1-4, A Coakley 0-3, D Murray 1-0, S Coughlan, S Thornton, S Keevers 0-1 each.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: A Keating 0-7 (2f), S Forde, P Lynch 0-2 each, A Hogan, K Buckley 0-1 each.

Bantry Blues: S Murray, S Thornton, K Harrington, T Cronin; E O’Shea, B Foley, K Coakley; S O’Leary, S Coughlan; E Minihane, S Keevers, A Coakley; P Cronin, R Deane, D Murray.

Subs: D Daly for E Minihane (45), C O’Brien for S Coughlan (45), K Casey for S Keevers (47).

Na Piarsaigh: K Waters; P Murphy, J Scanlon, C Bowen; G Joyce, G Healy, K Buckley; E Sheehan, K Moynihan; A Hogan, C O’Mahony, L Sheehan; P Lynch, A Keating, C Hogan.

Subs: S Forde for L Sheehan (33), P Guest for E Sheehan (35).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).