Nemo go from top to out of contention on dramatic day of Premier Intermediate action 

The heavy defeat to Iveleary proved crucial. 
How the fixtures look after today's games. 

Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 15:58

Iveleary pulled off the performance of the final round of Cork Premier IFC group matches, as they stunned Nemo Rangers at Bandon. 

The city heavyweights began the day top of their pool but were on the wrong side of a heavy defeat, losing out 4-11 to 0-5. 

That result -- and crucially, the scoreline -- meant they finished proceedings third in the the group and miss out on the knock-out stages on points difference. 

Iveleary go on to face Rockchapel in the quarter-finals, after their 1-11 to 0-7 win over Naomh Aban; Kanturk will await the winners in the semi-finals

Cill na Martra and Aghada will meet in the other quarter-final after wins over St Vincent's and Castletownbere respectively. Group B table-toppers Bantry Blues will take on the victor of that tie in the final four.

St Vincent's and Naomh Aban will prepare for a relegation playoff, meanwhile. 

