St Michael's secure direct passage into Senior Football semis

Cork SAFC: St Michael’s 2-19 Bishopstown 2-8

LAST year’s Cork SAFC beaten finalists St Michael’s have positioned themselves within one hour of a second successive county final appearance after finishing as the top-ranked group winner.

Saturday's 11-point win – maintaining Michaels’ 100% record in Group C – saw them finish the group phase as the only team across the three pools to win each of their three games.

They will play the winners of the west Cork quarter-final derby between Dohenys and O'Donovan Rossa in the semi-final. In the other quarter final Ballingeary will face Knocknagree, with the winners meeting second-ranked Clyda Rovers in the semi final.

Ahead by 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time, Michael’s shifted into a higher gear again in the second period. It was half an hour of football they completely owned, outgunning their opponents as they did by 1-11 to 2-2. And bear in mind that the two Bishopstown goals arrived in the 57th and 62nd minute respectively.

The winners’ greater fitness told no end as proceedings wore on, St Michael’s player after St Michael’s player breaking tired Bishopstown challenges all over the field.

This searing pace was complemented by some superb kicking, midfielder Andrew Murphy throwing over five points from play to finish as the game’s top scorer.

Second half subs Mark O’Keeffe, Luke O’Herlihy, and Eoin O’Donovan all wrote their names onto the scoresheet after being introduced, with O’Keeffe the provider of their second goal on 56 minutes.

In total, 11 St Michael’s players found the target.

Key to their five-point interval advantage was a smart start and finish to the first-half. Their opening was particularly bright, last year’s beaten finalists registering 1-1 – half-back Peter Cunningham with the goal – inside 86 seconds.

Thereafter, though, their star waned, as did their intensity. Jamie O’Sullivan kicked three frees in-a-row to pare the deficit back to the minimum, with Bishopstown twice getting to within one of their opponents.

The lively O’Sullivan was responsible for Bishopstown’s entire 0-6 first half tally, only one of which came from play. And he remained their sole scorer until Simon Collins struck for a 57th minute consolation goal, Conor Dunne adding another in injury-time.

This dependence on O’Sullivan when the fixture was still a contest in the opening half contrasted with the five names on the Michael’s scoresheet come half-time, the forward trio of Keith Hegarty, Robbie Cotter, and Adam Hennessy each kicking two from play.

Indeed, it was Hegarty and Cotter (0-2, 0-1 free) who landed three of the opening period’s last four points to move Michael’s from three to five in front turning around for the second period.

From there, they never took a single backward glance.

Scorers for St Michael’s: A Murphy (0-5); R Cotter (0-4, 0-2 frees); A Hennessy (0-3); P Cunningham, M O’Keeffe (1-0 each); K Hegarty (0-2); A O’Callaghan, D Meaney, E O’Donovan, L O’Herlihy, E Hegarty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: J O’Sullivan (0-8, 0-6 frees); S Collins, C Dunne (1-0 each).

ST MICHAEL’S: M Burke; D Corkery, J Golden, S Keating; T Lenihan, A O’Callaghan, P Cunningham; A Murphy, D Meaney; D Lenihan, K Hegarty, E Hickey; R Cotter, E Hegarty, A Hennessy.

Subs: L O’Herlihy for Lenihan (18 mins, inj); L O’Sullivan for Hennessy (43); M O’Keeffe for Hickey, E O’Donovan for K Hegarty, R Coleman for Keating (all 53).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; E Byrne, N Gough, L Hogan; A Sweeney, D Costelloe, D O’Connor; P O’Flynn, C Dorman; O Devlin, J O’Sullivan, J Murphy; S Collins, C Dunne, P Honohan.

Subs: L Arslan for Hogan (17 mins, inj); M O’Driscoll for O’Flynn (HT); C Connolly for Murphy, L O’Driscoll for Devlin (38); N O’Donovan for Costelloe (56).

Referee: P O’Driscoll.