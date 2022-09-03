Watch: Cork Senior A Football Championship action - St Michael's v Bishopstown

Our cameras are again back at Páirc Uí Rinn for more live Cork GAA action.
This evening, we'll focus on the Senior A Football Championship meeting of city rivals St Michael's and Bishopstown.
Commentator Patrick Mulcahy will be flanked by John Hayes and Noel O'Leary while Liam Aherne will give us plenty of updates from elsewhere.
Coverage for the 7pm throw in starts at 6.30.
Tomorrow, we'll have Mallow v Douglas in a mouth-watering clash and we'll keep a close eye on the unfolding events around the grounds.
Examiner subscribers or pay-per-view customers can watch all the twists and turns without leaving their sofa. To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.