Watch: Cork Senior A Football Championship action - St Michael's v Bishopstown

Our commentary team sees former Cork stars John Hayes and Noel O'Leary join Patrick Mulcahy with Liam Aherne providing the all-important updates from the other games
Watch: Cork Senior A Football Championship action - St Michael's v Bishopstown
Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 18:10
Adrian Russell

Our cameras are again back at Páirc Uí Rinn for more live Cork GAA action. 

This evening, we'll focus on the Senior A Football Championship meeting of city rivals St Michael's and Bishopstown.

Commentator Patrick Mulcahy will be flanked by John Hayes and Noel O'Leary while Liam Aherne will give us plenty of updates from elsewhere. 

Coverage for the 7pm throw in starts at 6.30.

Tomorrow, we'll have Mallow v Douglas in a mouth-watering clash and we'll keep a close eye on the unfolding events around the grounds. 

Examiner subscribers or pay-per-view customers can watch all the twists and turns without leaving their sofa. To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.

More in this section

Inniskeen v Magheracloone - Monaghan Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 1 Oisin McConville to be appointed manager of Wicklow
Galway v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 1 Bishopstown's Conor Dorman hoping he will miss his flight Down Under
Midleton minors set up final date with Douglas Midleton minors set up final date with Douglas
<p>St Nicks players at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday. Pic: @nicksgaa</p>

St Nick's relegated from Intermediate grade as quarter-final pairings confirmed in Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices