Oisin McConville to be appointed manager of Wicklow

Oisín McConville has confirmed he has agreed to take over as Wicklow senior football manager.

The 2002 All-Ireland SFC winner with Armagh is currently in charge of Monaghan club Inniskeen but is set to be appointed to lead The Garden County for the 2023 season.

He succeeds Alan Costello and Gary Duffy who came on board as joint managers for the remainder of the 2022 season after they replaced Colin Kelly in February.

“I know that time is of the essence in this regard but I will certainly be giving it my best shot,” McConville told The Belfast Telegraph. “Having sampled life as a player, coach, pundit and analyst, I feel now is a good time to try and turn my hand to inter-county management.

“My immediate task is to try and take Inniskeen as far as I can in the Monaghan championship. Having said that, Wicklow will then get my undivided attention.

“I know that some people will think that life in Division 4 may not be too difficult but I know that there are some decent teams in there and Wicklow will get nothing easy.”

The 46-year-old, who has led Inniskeen to two Monaghan semi-finals during his time in charge and had managed the Armagh U20s with Barry O’Hagan this past season, is looking forward to the challenge.

“Life in Division 4 may not seem a glamorous prospect but I will be giving what I see as a big challenge everything. I have been involved in projects before that were demanding and I feel I’m at a stage of my life now where I can embrace this totally new challenge with enthusiasm.”