Weekend Previews: Austin Gleeson factor should see Mount Sion through

TODAY

Kildare SFC quarter-final

Johnstownbridge v Celbridge, St Conleth’s Park 4pm

Johnstownbridge didn’t put a foot wrong in their group but were then shocked by Eadestown. They can withstand Celbridge’s challenge here.

Verdict: Johnstownbridge.

Offaly SHC quarter-final

Ballinamere v Birr, O'Connor Park 6pm

Birr finished third in a slightly tougher group and can progress to the semi-finals.

Verdict: Birr.

Wicklow SFC quarter-finals

An Tóchar v Blessington, Aughrim 3.45pm

Last year’s victors will be expected to take another step towards defending their title.

Verdict: Blessington.

Rathnew v St. Patrick's, Aughrim 5:45pm

These two served up great final games in 2018 although the initiative may now be with Rathnew.

Verdict: Rathnew.

TOMORROW

Waterford SHC semi-finals

Ballygunner v Roanmore, Walsh Park 1.30pm

Few anticipate Roanmore, for all their advances, to pull off a shock here but the least they will expect of themselves is a performance, which was lacking in last year’s final. Ballygunner’s appetite shows no signs of being sated but they can expect a contest.

Verdict: Ballygunner.

De La Salle v Mount Sion, Walsh Park 3.15pm

The city derby will attract a lot of interest now that De La Salle have returned to form and Austin Gleeson appears to be playing some of his best hurling for Mount Sion. De La Salle will benefit from a good work-out against Dungarvan but their neighbours seem to be in ruder health.

Verdict: Mount Sion

Kildare SFC quarter-finals

Clane v Eadestown, St Conleth’s Park 2pm

A fine win for Eadestown against Johnstownbridge will have them in sharp shape to progress to the last four.

Verdict: Eadestown

Naas v Sarsfields, St Conleth’s Park 4pm

A repeat of last year’s final and while Sarsfields won’t be short of motivation Naas look emboldened by all they achieved in 2021.

Verdict: Naas

Offaly SHC quarter-final

St Rynagh's v Shinrone, St Brendan’s Park, Birr 4pm

Offaly’s dominant team St Rynagh’s looked sloppy at times in their group but shouldn’t be found wanting here.

Verdict: St Rynagh’s

Wicklow SFC quarter-finals

Avondale v Baltinglass, Aughrim 1pm

Baltinglass are men on a mission after losing last year’s final to Blessington.

Verdict: Baltinglass

Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney v Bray Emmets, Aughrim 3pm

A decent encounter should be in store here with Bray Emmets likely to hold an advantage at the final whistle.

Verdict: Bray Emmets