Weekend Previews: Austin Gleeson factor should see Mount Sion through

Johnstownbridge didn’t put a foot wrong in their group but were then shocked by Eadestown. They can withstand Celbridge’s challenge here.
Johnstownbridge.
Birr finished third in a slightly tougher group and can progress to the semi-finals.
Birr.
Last year’s victors will be expected to take another step towards defending their title.
Blessington.
These two served up great final games in 2018 although the initiative may now be with Rathnew.
Rathnew.
Few anticipate Roanmore, for all their advances, to pull off a shock here but the least they will expect of themselves is a performance, which was lacking in last year’s final. Ballygunner’s appetite shows no signs of being sated but they can expect a contest.
Ballygunner.
The city derby will attract a lot of interest now that De La Salle have returned to form and Austin Gleeson appears to be playing some of his best hurling for Mount Sion. De La Salle will benefit from a good work-out against Dungarvan but their neighbours seem to be in ruder health.
Mount Sion
A fine win for Eadestown against Johnstownbridge will have them in sharp shape to progress to the last four.
Eadestown
A repeat of last year’s final and while Sarsfields won’t be short of motivation Naas look emboldened by all they achieved in 2021.
Naas
Offaly’s dominant team St Rynagh’s looked sloppy at times in their group but shouldn’t be found wanting here.
St Rynagh’s
Baltinglass are men on a mission after losing last year’s final to Blessington.
Baltinglass
A decent encounter should be in store here with Bray Emmets likely to hold an advantage at the final whistle.
Bray Emmets