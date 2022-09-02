It's Moving Day for Cork football hopefuls - but Irish Examiner subscribers don't have to go anywhere

Watch the action and keep up to date with proceedings around the county as we get to the business end of the championship. 
Mallow versus Douglas at Páirc Uí Rinn will make up the centrepiece of Sunday's live coverage, as we bring updates form around the grounds. 

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 17:22
Tony Leen

For those Cork football clubs with ambitions of silverware this season, we are down to the moving days of the championship - the games that determine whether it's progress to the cut and thrust of the knockout stages, whether it's another summer of broken dreams - or worse still, the spectre of a relegation play-off.

Subscribers or pay-per-view customers of the Irish Examiner can watch all the twists and turns without leaving their sofa as we follow the action on Saturday and Super Sunday - with Páirc Uí Rinn the cockpit for the unfolding drama.

On Saturday, our cameras will be on the Senior A Football Championship meeting of city rivals St Michael's and Bishopstown with commentator Patrick Mulcahy aided by John Hayes and Noel O'Leary while Liam Aherne provides updates from all the other grounds. Coverage for the 7pm throw in starts at 6.30.

Then on Sunday, the focus switches to the blue riband of Cork football and the Premier SFC, with our live coverage focusing on the tightest of the groups with all four sides still in with a shout of progressing to the quarter finals. Mallow are already through so the pressure is on opponents Douglas, last year's semi-finalists, who have to win and need a favour from Ballincollig against Valley Rovers.

St Finbarr's, the reigning county champions, are favourites to grab the No 1 ranking, and advance direct to the semis but Mallow and Nemo Rangers will be doing all they can to deny the Barrs the short route to the last four. 

Liam Aherne will be joined in the play-calling by Brian Cuthbert and Colm O'Neill while Pa Mulcahy and his abacus will keep us all updated on the other Premier SFC games plus reflect on who's progressing from the Premier IFC grade. 

Coverage kicks off at 3.30, and all the details for access to the action are here.

