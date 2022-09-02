U20 appointment a vital cog in Cork's hurling future

It has been a particularly busy appointments season for Cork GAA bosses - and their work ain’t done yet. Far from it, in fact.

Now, we’re not for a second going to suggest that the impending filling of the vacant U20 hurling job is of greater importance than the recent promotions of Pat Ryan and John Cleary, but it is still an appointment Cork must get spot on - for a variety of reasons.

Those with even half an interest in matters Cork GAA will know there are five heavy-hitters in the running for the U20 post. The list of contenders reads as a who’s who of All-Ireland winning managers and former All-Ireland winning players, including as it does Diarmuid O’Sullivan, his Cloyne clubmate Donal Óg Cusack, Ben O’Connor, Noel Furlong, and Paudie Murray.

All five were interviewed for the job last Friday week, those interviews conducted by a five-man selection committee comprising Cork County Board chairman Marc Sheehan, secretary Kevin O’Donovan, vice-chairman Pat Horgan, Michael O’Mahony, and Eoin O’Connor.

That appointments committee met earlier this week to run the rule over the five men, but there was no unanimity on any one candidate and so white smoke has yet to billow over Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

What has sneaked out the front door of the stadium, though, is that consideration has narrowed to three, with O’Connor, Furlong, and Murray the men in the mix.

The September meeting of the Cork county board sits next Tuesday and while some in the executive had hoped to have a name for ratification at that meeting, that’s a timeframe - and turnaround - that will now be hard met.

The importance of the appointment centres on the fact that the chosen candidate is essentially being groomed as the county’s next senior manager three or four years down the line. Look no further than current officeholder Pat Ryan as evidence of that pathway from U20 to senior sideline.

The Sars clubman succeeded Denis Ring as Cork U20 manager ahead of the 2020 season, won back-to-back All-Irelands in the space of six weeks last summer, and so when Kieran Kingston didn’t have his term extended by the executive two months ago, Ryan was the obvious choice to take up the reigns.

An integral part of Ryan’s brief, probably the number two priority just below returning Liam MacCarthy Leeside, is transitioning his U20 winners to the senior grade.

Already Ciarán Joyce, Shane Barrett, Alan Connolly, and to a lesser extent Tommy O’Connell and Daire O’Leary, have made the step up. And given there are plenty more who can, who better than Ryan himself to carry out this graduation given the familiarity on both sides from recent U20 campaigns?

The same as there is a queue of All-Ireland U20 winners on Ryan’s doorstep with the potential to make an impact on the senior stage, there’s a conveyor belt of even rawer talent coming behind them that must be carefully crafted and moulded by the new U20 manager.

Familiarity will be an important factor here too given the three classes feeding into next year’s U20 panel have hurled under three of the five candidates. You had Donal Óg in charge of the 2020 minors, Noel Furlong led the 2021 group to All-Ireland minor glory, while Paudie Murray oversaw this year’s U17 crop.

No doubt but Furlong and Murray will have stressed in their respective interviews the benefits to be achieved by being let work with their minors a year or two before they reach their final year at U20.

Given the manner in which Furlong’s team swept all before them last summer en route to the county’s first All-Ireland title at that grade in 20 years - their average winning margin was 19 points - there is an appetite among some on the committee to reunite the Carrigtwohill man with this exceptionally talented bunch.

Ben O’Connor’s credentials are admittedly more coaching than managing, the two-time All-Star having trained Charleville and Midleton to Cork Premier Intermediate and Premier Senior hurling titles in 2018 and 2021 respectively. Not that this lack of experience in being front of house is being held against him as O’Connor is believed to command the most support of any candidate among the selection committee.

Former Cork centre-back Ronan Curran and fellow Barrs man Ger O’Regan are said to be part of O’Connor’s proposed backroom team, while names mentioned as part of Murray’s ticket include Fergal McCormack, Ronan Dwane, and Paudie’s own brother Kevin.

An interesting dimension to the process is the future ramifications if a candidate from outside of those who went through the Rebel Óg/minor pathway is chosen.

Serving one’s time at development squad level before rising to minor manager does not and should not provide any guarantee of U20 work, but if a person presides over success while on that pathway and is then overlooked for U20 premiership, will it disincentivise or make it less attractive for others to get involved in those important U14/U15/U16 age grades?

As we said, just a side thought.

Ultimately, whoever gets the job is being auditioned for the senior role down the line, and is well aware of that.

It is imperative, though, that they do not use this opportunity for self-advancement, consumed by a win-at-all-costs mentality.

As outgoing U20 manager Donal O’Mahony told this newspaper when serving as U20 selector to Pat Ryan last summer, it’s not about being selfish, it is about developing players for senior.

Develop them right, as Ryan, O’Mahony and the rest of that U20 management did, and you’ll be given the chance to work with them at the top level at some point in the future.