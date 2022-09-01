'Unfinished business' - James McCarthy staying on with Dublin 

James McCarthy has declared himself available for selection again with Dublin in 2023, admitting he is motivated by 'unfinished business'.

The Dublin captain will turn 33 before next year's Championship but remains a key player with a lion-hearted performance in July's narrow All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry.

He is the only player to have started each of Dublin's eight All-Ireland final wins during their golden era and, along with Michael Fitzsimons, could break new ground in 2023 as a nine-time winner.

McCarthy said he isn't particularly motivated by that quest for history but simply wishes to win another All-Ireland, something he believes is achievable with the current group.

"I'm definitely planning on going back next season, I think there is a bit of unfinished business still," said McCarthy.

"I'm still enjoying my football, albeit I had too many injuries this year but I'm really enjoying the training and the competing and playing the games.

"You'll be finished long enough so I'll try to get another year or two out of it if I can, that would be great."

Asked what exactly 'unfinished business' means considering he's done it all at this stage, McCarthy pointed to his burning desire for another All-Ireland win.

"I still think we can win an All-Ireland title, that's the truth of it. And that's the goal for next season. We'll be really going hard for it.

"Look, we haven't been good enough the last two seasons, that's a fact. We lost two semi-finals and we've been relegated from Division 1 but do I still think the group is good enough to compete for the highest honours? Absolutely. And we'll be hoping to drive that on for next season."

McCarthy, Fitzsimons and five other retired Dublin players each have eight All-Ireland medals, leaving them joint level in the all-time roll of honour with five Kerry greats.

There are no guarantees that Fitzsimons will be back for 2023 so McCarthy could yet be the only Dublin player with the chance to reach nine wins.

He said it's not a big motivation.

"Not really to be honest. You are aware it is there but I still really enjoy playing football, still really enjoy playing at that level and competing and that's what drives me on moreso."

The versatile McCarthy, with All-Stars in defence and midfield, sees no reason why he can't keep improving despite closing in on veteran status.

"There are plenty of opinions when you get over 30 but if you are still enjoying it and have the time and the hunger for it, there's no reason you can't compete," he said.

"The way I look at it is, I have 12 or 13 years of high level training and playing over a fella who is 20, so that's an advantage for me as well. I don't see it as a limitation. It's more in your mind."

The problem with advancing age and high mileage is the increased risk of injuries and they caught up on McCarthy this year.

His first start in the National League didn't come until Round 6 and he missed the Cork game in the Championship with hamstring trouble.

"I'd be fairly diligent in my training but I got some hamstring injuries this year which I'd be annoyed about because I always think you can prevent them," he said. "It's the contact ones you can't do anything about. So it was annoying getting muscle injuries. With all the modern tech we have now at training, and how closely everything is monitored, you shouldn't be picking up muscle injuries like that."

