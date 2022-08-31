DRA reject Barryroe appeal against elimination from Carbery JAFC

Barryroe have had their appeal against their elimination from the Carbery JAFC rejected by the DRA.

Barryroe’s initial appeal to Cork GAA, heard last Wednesday, was brought about after the club’s footballers found themselves eliminated on scoring difference from Group 1 of the Carbery JAFC.

The final round of group games resulted in three teams – Tadhg MacCarthaigh, Argideen Rangers and Barryroe – finishing on four points, but which two teams advanced was clouded by the walkover Bandon had given to Barryroe earlier in the group phase.

Because of this walkover, the Carbery board excluded the results of Argideen Rangers and Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s games against Bandon when determining the scoring difference of the three teams level on four points, and it resulted in Tadhg MacCarthaigh (+1) and Argideen Rangers (0) advancing, with Barryroe (-1) missing out by one point.

The Irish Examiner understands that the grievance of the Barryroe club is that they were not made aware beforehand that this is how group standings would be determined in the event of a three-way tie.

Their subsequent appeal to Cork GAA was not upheld last Wednesday night, with the Carbery divisional board releasing a statement on Friday morning to say they are progressing with the quarter-finals over the coming days.

Barryroe’s decision to go to the DRA meant those quarter-finals were postponed.

Following the rejection of the appeal by the DRA on Tuesday evening Carbery GAA released a statement saying the Carbery JAFC would resume this weekend.

"Following a hearing before the DRA this evening, the Barryroe appeal against the decision by the Carbery Board and the Cork County Executve was rejected by the hearing panel.

"Accordingly the Carbery Junior A football championship will resume this weekend.

"There will be no further comment from the Carbery Board on this matter."