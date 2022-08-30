Willie Maher in pole position for Laois hurling hot-seat

The Tipperary native is the latest name to be linked to the role Seamus “Cheddar” Plunkett left in mid-June. Brendan Bugler and Ryan O’Dwyer have previously been mentioned
POLE POSITION: Willie Maher during his time as Cuala boss. The Tipperary man is strongly linked with the Laois hurling job. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 07:40
John Fogarty

Willie Maher is considered a strong candidate to take over as Laois senior hurling manager.

Ballingarry man Maher, 43, guided Tipperary’s minors to an All-Ireland title 10 years ago and was a selector alongside Ken Hogan when the county claimed an U21 All-Ireland title in 2010.

The 43-year-old was also a selector with Derek McGrath in Waterford in 2014 and brought Cuala to Dublin SHC titles in 2019 and ‘20 having been a coach to Dublin’s minors alongside manager Shay Boland in the late 2000s.

Maher, the Premier County’s 1996 All-Ireland winning minor captain, is currently in charge of Bennettsbridge and was a coach and selector with them last year. They are on top of Kilkenny’s senior hurling league Group B with four wins from as many games.

Meanwhile, reports yesterday have claimed former Dublin defender Ger Brennan is to fill the Monaghan senior football management vacancy.

UCD Gaelic games development executive Brennan, who is currently in charge of Kildare club Moorefield, has previously coached Carlow and overseen Bray Emmets.

Brennan’s former county team-mate Jason Sherlock has also been associated with the Farney County role, which Seamus McEnaney left at the end of June.

Monaghan retained their Division 1 status this year before being beaten by eventual Ulster winners Derry at the semi-final stage before they lost to Mayo in the first round of the qualifiers.

A total of six Sam Maguire Cup counties are seeking a new manager for 2023 – Donegal, Limerick following Billy Lee’s resignation last week, Monaghan, Roscommon, Westmeath, who must replace Jack Cooney after his recent decision to step aside, and Wexford. Along with Laois, Offaly’s senior hurlers are also searching for a manager.

