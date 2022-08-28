Mountbellew/Moylough keep Galway title defence on track

Champions Mountbellew/Moylough maintained their perfect start to the defence of their Galway SFC title when they inflicted a first defeat on John O’Mahony since he took charge of Salthill/Knocknacarra.

Val Daly, who had a stint in charge of Salthill/Knocknacarra, guided his native Mountbellew/Moylough side to a 1-19 to 1-14 win in a cracking contest at Tuam Stadium.

Patrick Kelly, who enjoyed a breakthrough season with Padraic Joyce’s Galway this year, scored his fourth goal in three matches to open up a 1-7 to 0-4 lead in the opening half but a Tomo Culhane goal triggered 1-5 without reply from the seasiders to lead 1-9 to 1-8 at the break.

The champions, with former Galway senior Barry McHugh and Eoin Finnerty leading the way with some excellent points, got on top after the restart and pulled away for victory.

Moycullen, who won their first Galway SFC title two years ago, maintained their perfect start to the campaign with their third win when they edged out Corofin by 1-14 to 1-12.

Corofin, who completed seven-in-a-row in 2019, led by 1-7 to 0-6 at the break with Dylan Brady hitting the net and his goalkeeper Bernard Power saving a penalty from Dessie Conneely.

But Conneely, one of five from Moycullen in the Galway squad this year including skipper Sean Kelly and his brothers, was undeterred and kicked some superb points after the restart with a goal from Neil Walsh condemning Corofin to a first defeat of the campaign.

Tuam Stars are the only other side of the 18 teams to maintain their perfect start when an early goal from Jamie Murphy set them on their way to a 1-12 to 0-14 win over an Oughterard side who fell to their third loss.

Milltown, having won both their opening games, had to come from behind with a Mark Hehir free salvaging a 0-8 apiece draw with Caherlistrane, while An Cheathrú Rua and Bearna also drew at 0-10 each.

Damien Comer’s Annaghdown picked up their first win when they condemned Paul Conroy’s St James’ to a second successive loss when a goal from Diarmuid Kilcommins after 15 minutes helped them to a 1-15 to 0-12 win despite being reduced to 14 men in the opening half when Ciaran Potter was sent off.

City side St Michael’s got their second win when they inflicted a second defeat on Killannin on a 1-10 to 1-8 scoreline. A Jack O’Toole goal helped Killannin lead by 1-3 to 0-4 at the break but a Conal Gallagher goal after 40 minutes sent St Michael’s on their way to victory.

Naoimh Eanna Leitir Mór got their first win of the campaign when they defeated An Spidéal by 0-15 to 0-11, while a goal after ten minutes from Nathan Grainger helped Claregalway get their second win on a 1-11 to 0-12 scoreline against Cillian McDaid’s Monivea/Abbey who fell to their third defeat, all by three points or less.