'Nobody would have expected it' - Erin's Own through to county semi-final after Bishopstown stalemate 

Bishopstown 0-18 Erin’s Own 0-18

Erin’s Own remain unbeaten in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC after their battle with Bishopstown today in Rathcormac, the prize is the one semi-final spot on offer. They topped Group B with five points.

Glen Rovers (four points) took the quarter-final place, meaning Bishopstown with three points lost out.

The group winners had to dig deep as they required an injury time point from substitute Ronan Twomey for a share of the spoils.

“I don’t think anybody, including ourselves, would have expected us to be the team to go through to the semi-final,” manager Martin Bowen reflected.

“Credit to the lads, we have a fantastic group of players and when the pressure was really on us today, the man that stood out was the hero (Kieran Murphy) at 38 or 39 years of age. He won three or four vital balls. That is what these fellas are about. They dedicate their life playing for the club.

“We knew we were on the fringes of qualification but we knew also, Bishopstown had a possibility of qualifying so we knew it would be a battle. A dry, hard pitch, it was very tough and we are glad to get a draw out of it.” Bishopstown went down fighting. They will however, rue two goal opportunities that went amiss in the second-half.

Chief-scorer Patrick Cronin, as ever delivered, tallying 11 points.

Then again, Erin’s Own are Erin’s Own. They are never beaten. Robbie O’Flynn scored five points, and veterans Kieran and Eoghan Murphy very to the fore.

So too, young Oran O’Regan, who at the other end of the spectrum at 19-years-of-age, came into the fray despite picking up an injury last week, to fire three excellent points.

The Glounthaune men led nine points to six at the interval. Eoghan Murphy got their first point (the first of seven). It wasn’t long before Bishopstown got their noses in front, 0-4 to 0-2 on 10 minutes - Cronin leading the way.

Shay Bowen did well to repel Brian Murray as they went on to gain a foothold striking seven unanswered points.

They held a five point advantage approaching the break but Bishopstown narrowed the gap through Cronin and goalkeeper Ken O’Halloran.

Bishopstown were quick out of the traps in the second-half, Pearse Morris doubling on Conor Hegarty’s pass only for the sliotar to fly inches over the bar.

Morris and Brendan O’Brien (both new signings from Tipperary) were in the thick of the action, as was Cronin. When Thomas Murray found the target, it was 0-12 apiece with the final quarter to play.

O’Regan and Eoghan Murphy pushed Erin’s Own two clear, and soon after a Cronin free, the ‘Town created another goal chance only for the post to come in the way of Morris.

When Erin’s Own extended the lead 0-16 to 0-13 with five minutes remaining, it appeared the momentum was swinging their way.

Bishopstown had other ideas. Three Cronin points and one from Brian Murray edged them ahead.

Now deep in stoppage, Eoghan Murphy steadied the ship, 0-17 each.

Erin’s Own had to show resilience again, after Conor Hegarty left one between them.

That’s when Twomey struck to level for the seventh and final time.

Player/selector for Bishopstown Ian Jones reflected on a positive year.

“We focussed on getting a good performance. We were in relegation in 2020, and we drew one game and lost two in 2021.

“Not enough can be said about Patrick Cronin, hopefully we can get a bit of help for him with a few players coming through.

“We are well capable. The club is doing well with a few underage victories.”

Scorers for Bishopstown: P Cronin (0-11 0-7 frees), P Morris (0-2), C Hegarty, B O’Brien, K O’Halloran, B Murray and T Murray (0-1 each).

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-7, 0-5 frees), R O’Flynn (0-5), O O’Regan (0-3), R Twomey (0-2), C Lenihan (0-1).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; M Power, B Murphy (Capt), S Murphy; P Honohan, C O’Hora, B McConville; C Hegarty, D Lester; B O’Brien, P Cronin, L Lordan; P Morris, B Murray, T Murray.

Subs: S Foley for D Lester (14-17 bs), D Daly for B McConville (30), S Foley for P Honohan (56 inj), I Jones for D Lester (58 inj).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor (J-Capt), C Dooley, D Twomey; S Cronin, J O’Flynn, J O’Carroll; S Kelly, C Coakley; K Murphy, S Guilfoyle, M O’Carroll; E Murphy, R O’Flynn (J-Capt), Conor Lenihan.

Subs: R Twomey for S Cronin (15 inj), O O’Regan for Conor Lenihan (35), Cathal Lenihan for M O’Carroll (50).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).