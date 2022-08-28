Resilient Rockies come back from the brink

Cork Premier SHC: Blackrock 1-20 Charleville 1-18

Blackrock will face Imokilly in the quarter-finals of this season’s Premier SHC after seeing off Charleville in a thriller on Sunday afternoon in Mallow.

On a tough day for hurling, the city side had to dig deep to get the win – only managing to take the lead for the first time on 59 minutes.

Rockies manager Louis Mulqueen was still in something of a state of shock moments after Nathan Wall blew the final whistle.

"It was a do-or-die occasion for both teams. That is the unfortunate thing about the new format but for the neutral it must have been amazing. Both teams had something to play for – it was point for point throughout and at the end we just got the edge.

"I am so proud of our lads. The heart and spirit shown by Charleville, we just had to match it and at the end we just got to grips with it.”

While the result may ultimately have gone Mulqueen’s way the start his side got was poor as nerves looked like playing a major part.

“There is something in this team. They know how to play. They want to play well but the confidence can be a factor. When it flows we can flow but at the moment the lads seem to be a bit tentative.”

The first job I got when I came down below was to get out of the group. We have now done that, we have the league final and now the business end starts.”

Mulqueen’s side had to dig deep for this result after trailing for almost all of the first 59 minutes. Led in attack by Alan Connolly, Tadgh Deasy and Michael O’Halloran, the city side looked to have all the firepower required to get the job done with Daniel Meaney and Niall Cashman patrolling the middle third.

At the rear, Cathal Cormack was impressive as was Alan O’Callaghan, particularly under the high ball when Charleville were in the ascendancy.

For the men in red, all eyes would have been on Cork star Darragh Fitzgibbon to see if he could again drag his side to the promised land, however on this occasion the number nine had to be content with three points on a difficult afternoon for the hugely talented midfielder.

Jack Doyle at wing forward was the main talisman for the vanquished side with nine points.

A goal from Darren Casey inside two minutes was the perfect start for Charleville, after Connolly had missed a glorious goal chance for his side.

Charleville led by five inside three minutes but a quick blitz from The Rockies had them level, three points from Connolly steadying the ship.

But Charleville bagged the next seven points putting them in great shape heading into the second quarter. Then 1-3 from Deasy inside four minutes had this one back in the melting pot by the break – 1-12 to 1-9.

The Rockies needed and got a fast restart and were level on 36 minutes, points from Deasy, Meaney and Connolly (free) but again Fitzgibbon’s men fought back as this one went score for score.

Charleville were under serious pressure but managed to keep their heads just in front, however a trio of superb scores from Blackrock substitute Kevin O’Keeffe ultimately tipped this one the way of the City side.

No joy for Charleville and they now prepare for a relegation playoff with Na Piarsaigh. Blackrock march on but as Mulqueen stated in his post match chat, they will “go in as one of the unfancied sides.”

Scorers for Blackrock: T Deasy (1-4); A Connolly (0-5, 4 frees); M O’Halloran (0-4); K O’Keeffe (0-3); Cathal Cormack, D Meaney, R Cotter, Ciaran Cormack (0-1 each).

Scorers for Charleville: J Doyle (0-9, 3 frees, 1.65); D Casey (1-0); D Fitzgibbon (0-3); G Kelleher (0-2); T Hawe, J O’Callaghan, A Dennehy, A Cagney (0-1 each).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; S Murphy, A O’Callaghan, C O’Brien; Cathal Cormack, J Cashman, N Cashman; D Meaney, M O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, S O’Keeffe, M O’Halloran; R Cotter, A Connolly, T Deasey.

Subs: Ciaran Cormack for J O’Sullivan (20) (inj), K O’Keeffe for S O’Keeffe (50).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade, J Kilcommins; A Dennehy, J Buckley, F Cagney; D Fitzgibbon, J O’Callaghan; D Casey, C Buckley, J Doyle; A Cagney, G Kelleher, T Hawe.

Subs: J Barry for G Kelleher (42), O O’Connell for T Hawe (53), M Kavanagh for C Buckley (59).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Carrigaline)