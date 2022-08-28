Carrigaline progress to knockout stages after epic clash with Watergrasshill 

Cork Premier IHC: Carrigaline 1-15 Watergrasshill 2-12

There was high drama in Blarney as a 64th-minute point from Kevin Kavanagh claimed a precious draw for Carrigaline, edging them into the Premier IHC knockout phase on scoring difference over Sunday’s opponents Watergrasshill.

Carrigaline mounted a spirited comeback in the second half to book their place in the quarter-finals where they will face Castlemartyr but it wasn’t without its struggles and anxieties. There's some sympathy too for Watergrasshill, who failed to make the knockout phase by a single point on scoring difference.

Watergrasshill were firing on all cylinders in the first half, going into the break six points to the good. Sean Desmond was dragged down in the box giving Watergrasshill a penalty which keeper Aiden Foley dispatched with aplomb as they took a 2-7 to 0-7 lead into the break. The second goal came via wing-forward Brendan Lehane.

Carrigaline keeper Robert Foster couldn’t collect the high ball and Lehane was on hand to smash the ball past him into an empty net. However, Watergrasshill can'/t be happy with how they fell away after the break, scoring only five points.

Carrigaline started the second period the brighter. A quick-fire 1-2 brought them to within a point of the Hill and back into the game, the goal coming from Brian Kelleher after a well-placed pass saw the forward in space to slot it past Aiden Foley.

Carrigaline continued to put pressure on Watergrasshill and there was rarely more than a point difference between the two throughout the entirety of the second half. Both sides knew the significance of the result, and the knockout feel was very evident as the game moved into the final quarter.

In the 54th minute, Carrigaline took the lead for the first time since the opening exchanges but Watergrasshill thought they had snatched victory from a Paddy O Regan free but Kevin Kavanagh scored a magnificent point with seconds left to salvage an all-important draw for his side.

Scorers for Carrigaline: B Kelleher 1-2 (0-2 f), R O Shea 0-3, F O Connell, E Desmond, R Kelleher 0-2 each, N Coleman, R McCarthy, D Drake, K Kavanagh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Watergrasshill: P O Regan 0-7 (0-5 f), A Foley 1-0 (p), B Lehane (1-0), S Desmond (0-3), D O Leary and A Cronin (0-1 each)

CARRIGALINE: R Foster, D King, S Williamson, K Kavanagh, C Vaughan, R McCarthy, N O Keefe, R Kelleher, N Coleman, F O Connell, E Desmond, R O Shea, D McCarthy, P Mellet, B Kelleher.

Subs: D Drake for N Coleman (40), K Kavanagh for C Vaughan (52).

WATERGRASSHILL: A Foley, P Cronin, A Ricken, J Gowen, K O Neill, D O’Leary, D O’Farell, K O Keefe, R Murray, B Lehane, A Spriggs, A Cronin, C Cronin, S Desmond, P O’Regan.

Subs: B Moloney for A Ricken (10), G Doyle for K O Keefe (47).

Referee: J McEvoy (Blarney).