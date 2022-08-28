Offaly SFC: Ferbane and Edenderry book spots in last four

Ferbane and Edenderry booked their spots in the Offaly senior football championship over the weekend joining group winners Rhode and Tullamore in the last four.

Ferbane came through a titanic battle with Clara on Saturday afternoon as they kicked the last three points of the game to win 2-16 to 2-15.

Clara led by two points in injury time having fought back from being six behind at half time but Ferbane came with a late rally, topped off by Shane Nally landing the clinching score to leave the Clara men crestfallen.

Cian Johnson kicked 1-3 for the Ferbane men and they now set up a semi final meeting with Rhode in two weeks time.

The second quarter-final was a more lacklustre affair with Edenderry limping over the line to defeat Shamrocks 1-13 to 0-12. Shamrocks had the upper hand in the first half with Nigel Dunne leading the way as they led 0-8 to 0-6 at half time with Dunne landing five points.

Edenderry wrangled their way back into the game and led 0-12 to 0-10 with four minutes to go before Rory Egan blasted to the net to make the game safe.

The Edenderry men will now take on reigning champions Tullamore in the semi final.

Meanwhile, in the relegation playoff, Durrow produced a stirring second half display to hold onto their senior status by the narrowest of margins and condemned Cappincur to the Senior ‘B’ ranks after a 1-18 to 4-8 win. Michael Mooney kicked five points from play as they overturned a four point half time deficit.