Offaly SFC: Ferbane and Edenderry book spots in last four

Ferbane and Edenderry booked their spots in the Offaly senior football championship over the weekend joining group winners Rhode and Tullamore in the last four
Offaly SFC: Ferbane and Edenderry book spots in last four

Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 17:21
Brian Lowry

Ferbane and Edenderry booked their spots in the Offaly senior football championship over the weekend joining group winners Rhode and Tullamore in the last four.

Ferbane came through a titanic battle with Clara on Saturday afternoon as they kicked the last three points of the game to win 2-16 to 2-15.

Clara led by two points in injury time having fought back from being six behind at half time but Ferbane came with a late rally, topped off by Shane Nally landing the clinching score to leave the Clara men crestfallen.

Cian Johnson kicked 1-3 for the Ferbane men and they now set up a semi final meeting with Rhode in two weeks time.

The second quarter-final was a more lacklustre affair with Edenderry limping over the line to defeat Shamrocks 1-13 to 0-12. Shamrocks had the upper hand in the first half with Nigel Dunne leading the way as they led 0-8 to 0-6 at half time with Dunne landing five points.

Edenderry wrangled their way back into the game and led 0-12 to 0-10 with four minutes to go before Rory Egan blasted to the net to make the game safe.

The Edenderry men will now take on reigning champions Tullamore in the semi final.

Meanwhile, in the relegation playoff, Durrow produced a stirring second half display to hold onto their senior status by the narrowest of margins and condemned Cappincur to the Senior ‘B’ ranks after a 1-18 to 4-8 win. Michael Mooney kicked five points from play as they overturned a four point half time deficit.

More in this section

Galway v Tipperary - Bord Gais Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship Semi-Final Carrigaline progress to knockout stages after epic clash with Watergrasshill 
Hard-fought draw enough for Inniscarra to earn PIHC knockout spot  Hard-fought draw enough for Inniscarra to earn PIHC knockout spot 
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Ballincollig earn safety despite late Kilworth goals
<p>MARCHING ON: Eire Og's Dylan Foley is tackled by Castlelyons David Morrison and Oscar Hallihan during the Co-Op Superstores Cork premier IHC at Pairc Ui Rinn. Picture; Eddie O'Hare</p>

Castlelyons secure semi-final berth with victory over Éire Óg

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices