Cork IAHC: Wins for Sarsfields, Cloughduv and Lisgoold

Sarsfields took the direct route to the semi finals of the Co-op Superstores Cork IAHC after they defeated Kildorrery by 3-10 to 2-11 in Fermoy on Saturday to claim top spot in Group C. Two first half goals from Rory O’Brien and a Patrick O’Driscoll penalty gave Sars an early advantage and though Luke Kearney and Davy Kelly found the net for Kildorrery, they will have to be content with a place in the quarter finals.

Cloughduv will join Sars in the final four after they defeated Douglas by 3-22 to 2-9 in Brinny to finish top of Group B. Aidan Murphy struck for two goals for the mid Cork side and Stephen O’Donoghue hit 1-3 from the bench while Conor O’Donovan and Richard Murphy raised the green flags for Douglas.