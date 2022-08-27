Cork IAHC: Wins for Sarsfields, Cloughduv and Lisgoold

Sarsfields took the direct route to the semi finals of the Co-op Superstores Cork IAHC after they defeated Kildorrery by 3-10 to 2-11 in Fermoy on Saturday to claim top spot in Group C. Two first half goals from Rory O’Brien and a Patrick O’Driscoll penalty gave Sars an early advantage and though Luke Kearney and Davy Kelly found the net for Kildorrery, they will have to be content with a place in the quarter finals.
Cloughduv will join Sars in the final four after they defeated Douglas by 3-22 to 2-9 in Brinny to finish top of Group B. Aidan Murphy struck for two goals for the mid Cork side and Stephen O’Donoghue hit 1-3 from the bench while Conor O’Donovan and Richard Murphy raised the green flags for Douglas.
Dungourney took second spot in the group after they defeated Aghabullogue by 1-19 to 1-16 in Páirc Ui Rinn. James Aherne’s first half goal proved crucial for the Imokilly men, and they will now play their neighbours from Midleton in the quarter-finals after the Magpies jumped from the bottom of Group A to second place as a result of their 2-20 to 0-25 win over Blackrock in Carrigtwohill, Paul Connaughton and Mickey Finn with the goals.
Lisgoold claimed top spot in Group A and earned the local bragging rights after defeating Aghada by 0-20 to 0-12 in Cloyne. Last year’s LIHC winners hit the last seven points of the game, Cathal Hickey with three of them, to secure a quarter final tussle with Kildorrery.
Also in Group C, Mayfield secured their status after they defeated Meelin by 3-21 to 3-13 in Glantane. Thomas Horgan, Shane Duggan, and David O’Neill hit goals in the last ten minutes for Mayfield and though James Forrest (2) and Michael McCauliffe goaled for Meelin, it wasn’t enough to rescue them from a date with Douglas in the relegation play-off.