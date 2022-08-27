Carbery quarter-finals off this weekend as Barryroe go to the DRA

This weekend’s Carbery JAFC quarter-finals have been postponed until further notice following Barryroe’s decision to take their elimination from the West Cork championship to the DRA.

Carbery GAA confirmed on Friday night that due to Barryroe requesting DRA arbitration regarding their unsuccessful appeal to Cork GAA earlier this week, the four quarter-finals scheduled over the coming days have been postponed.

Barryroe’s initial appeal to Cork GAA, heard on Wednesday, was brought about after the club’s footballers found themselves eliminated on scoring difference from Group 1 of the Carbery JAFC.

In the final round of group games played on Sunday, August 14, Barryroe defeated reigning champions Tadhg MacCarthaigh 2-9 to 1-11, while Argideen Rangers beat Bandon by 0-12 to 0-8. It resulted in three teams – Tadhg MacCarthaigh, Argideen Rangers and Barryroe – finishing on four points, but which two teams advanced was clouded by the walkover Bandon had given to Barryroe earlier in the group phase.

Because of this walkover, the Carbery board excluded the results of Argideen Rangers and Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s games against Bandon when determining the scoring difference of the three teams level on four points, and it resulted in Tadhg MacCarthaigh (+1) and Argideen Rangers (0) advancing, with Barryroe (-1) missing out by one point.

The Irish Examiner understands that the grievance of the Barryroe club is that they were not made aware beforehand that this is how group standings would be determined in the event of a three-way tie.

Their subsequent appeal to Cork GAA was not upheld on Wednesday night, with the Carbery divisional board releasing a statement on Friday morning to say they are progressing with the quarter-finals over the coming days.

“Following the Carbery Board's decision to follow General Rule in confirming Tadhg MacCárthaigh and Argideen Rangers as qualifying from Roinn 1 of the Carbery junior A football championship, the Barryroe club appealed this decision to the Cork County Executive. The Barryroe appeal was not upheld, and as a result, the Carbery Board are progressing with the junior A football championship, which is now at the quarter-final stage.” Barryroe’s decision to go to the DRA means those quarter-finals have now been postponed.

Elsewhere, all proceeds from the Tipperary SHC refixture between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs on Sunday week will be donated to the Order of Malta.

The initial game, on August 5, was brought to a devastating halt after Clonoulty Rossmore’s Dillon Quirke collapsed on the field of play and tragically passed away.

The refixture has been set for Sunday, September 4 at Templetuohy (12.30pm), with entry to the game free of charge. There will, however, be a collection at the game, with all money raised being donated to the Order of Malta. Furthermore, Tipperary GAA are offering clubs in the county an opportunity to donate to this fund. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to facilitate donations from individuals who may not be able to attend the game but would like to donate.

“Tipperary County Board and the clubs of the county have benefited greatly from the contribution of the Order of Malta to our association for many years and we thank them in particular for their assistance in FBD Semple Stadium recently. This collection is an ideal opportunity for all of us to show our appreciation to the Order of Malta and we thank you in advance for your support,” read a Tipperary GAA statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Derry has been confirmed as the host city for the 2023 GAA World Games. The five-day event will see matches over four days at the Derry Centre of Excellence in Owenbeg from July 24-27 next summer, with a finals day taking place at Croke Park on July 28.