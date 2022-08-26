Tipp GAA club launch smoke/vape free policy 

The Boherlahan Dualla GAA Club with the support of Boherlahan Dualla Camogie Club and Boherlahan Dualla Ladies Football club have approved their Healthy Club Committee’s proposal that we adopt the GAA’s Smoke & Vape Free Policy for the entire of the Boherlahan GAA Grounds.
Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 12:13
Shane Donovan

The Boherlahan Dualla GAA Club in Tipperary have adopted the GAA’s Smoke & Vape Free Policy for the entirety of Boherlahan GAA Grounds.

Proposed by Boherlahan Dualla GAA's Healthy Club, the project aims to help GAA clubs explore how they support the holistic health of their members and the communities they serve. 

The project also aims to help GAA clubs identify what they are already doing well, identify areas where they can or would like to improve, and empower them to ensure that everyone who engages with their club benefits from the experience in a health-enhancing way, be they players, officers, coaches, parents, supporters, or members of their local community.

A club statement read: "Boherlahan Dualla GAA Club aim to protect the health of all individuals involved with the club as well as visitors to the grounds by keeping them safe from all smoke related harm. We recognise that second-hand smoke is severely harmful to health, in particular to the health of children. There is no safe level of exposure to second hand smoke. 

"The Smoke Free Policy will help change social norms around tobacco use, encourage people to consider quitting and reduce the initiation of smoking tobacco or e cigarettes/vaping amongst young people. Smoking tobacco is one of the world’s biggest public health threats killing more than 7 million people globally a year. 

"Around 890,000 of these deaths are due to exposure to second-hand smoke (WHO, 2019). In the Republic of Ireland, there are almost 5,500 smoking related deaths each year and one in every two long-term tobacco users will die from a tobacco-related disease (HSE, 2019). 

"In Northern Ireland smoking tobacco has been identified as the single greatest cause of preventable illness and premature death with 2014 data revealing approximately 16% or 1 in 6 of all deaths were attributable to smoking tobacco (Public Health Agency, 2015)."

The pioneering programme, which aims to turn clubs into hubs for health within their communities, involves more than 440 clubs from throughout the 32 counties. Boherlahan Dualla joins the expanding list of Tipperary clubs who have designated their fields vape & smoke free, including Toomevara and Carrick Davins. 

The club's new policy will be launched by County Chairperson Joe Kennedy on Saturday, 3rd September, at 1:30pm.

