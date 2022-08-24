Tipperary defender Craig Morgan awaits scan results on knee injury

CONCERN: Craig Morgan of Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 20:50
Shane Donovan

Tipperary defender Craig Morgan could be set for a spell on the sidelines after getting injured playing for his club.

Kilruane MacDonaghs clubman Morgan cried off in the first half of the Tipperary senior hurling championship match against Nenagh Éire Óg. 

It has been reported that he sustained a knee injury, which has caused concern that he may be on the sidelines for some time. 

The defender is set to find out the extent of the injury this week with the results of a scan due, the Nenagh Guardian is reporting.

If the scan results do not go in his favour, he will be added to the list of injured Premier County backs.

Barry Heffernan suffered a knee injury recently and will likely be out for a lengthy spell, while the experienced Ronan Maher was also injured in club action earlier this summer. 

The injuries keep piling up, which is far from ideal for incoming Tipperary boss Liam Cahill.

Morgan only broke into the senior set-up with the county this year, holding his corner-back berth for their entire Championship campaign after making his debut in April.

The defender was worked under the tutelage of Cahill previously, having come off the bench in Tipperary's 2018 All-Ireland U21 final win. He would then go on to captain the U20 side the following year, again under Cahill.

