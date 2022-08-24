As we face into another winter, Mayo is a county crying out for a fresh approach

Kevin McStay probably isn't the messiah. Mayo doesn’t need a messiah in the Monty Python sense at this stage, there isn’t a crowd of energetic followers just waiting for the next leader to show them the light. All is quiet on the western front with some thinking the best days are behind them.

In that sense, Mayo’s new manager has some breathing room. He has already insisted that Mayo will remain relevant and competitive, in other words, this won’t be a rebuilding project as a result of the work James Horan has done in his second term and so, to that end, you can probably expect some fireworks next year. If Mayo hit form in the league and perhaps even regain the Connacht title, you can count on a wave of typical Mayo energy to sweep in behind such pyrotechnics.

McStay won’t have a problem with enthusiastic support, in fact what makes him stand out in comparison with previous managers is he is the kind of character who will welcome such enthusiasm. And yet, having a few quiet months to plan before the matches take hold and enthusiasm returns, can’t be a bad thing for himself and his impressive management team of Stephen Rochford, Donie Buckley, Liam McHale and Damian Mulligan.

McHale has worked with McStay in multiple jobs and is an All Ireland club winner as a manager with St Brigids. Crossmolina native Mulligan also has an All Ireland club medal as a player and he managed Belmullet all the way to the county final. Donnie Buckley’s work with Mayo in the last decade turned them into one of the best tackling and all round defensive sides in the country.

That’s all before you get to Stephen Rochford.

Of all the men who have managed Mayo to All-Ireland finals since 1951, none have come closer to securing the elusive trophy. In McStay’s ticket, he is now happy to take on the kind of defined coaching role he had in Donegal and that had to be a key factor in McStay getting this chance after missing out on the job in both 1995 and 2014 - As Kieran Shannon highlighted here on Tuesday, two occasions when the Mayo county board didn’t cover themselves in glory during the appointment process.

McStay grew up playing in a Ballina club that was steeped in Mayo history in the mid to late ‘70s. The likes of Johnny Nealon, Willie Casey, Seamus O’Dowd and 1951 All Ireland winning trainer Gerald Courell were all around the club on match days and at training sessions. “There was never a sense that playing for Ballina would be enough with so many proud Mayo men in the club” he said in a Mayo News Football podcast back in 2019.

For many the modern era of Mayo football begins in the late ’80s, the semi final with Dublin that went to a replay in 1985 was certainly a breakthrough moment but by 1989 John O’Mahony had the reins and had managed them to their first All-Ireland final since winning it in 1951. At that time, Kevin McStay was kicking points, beating defenders and getting invites to All-Star banquets.

Before all of that, things were bleak, the talent was there but the consistency and unity was lacking. Between 1951 and 1989, Mayo won just six Connacht titles. Think about that, six titles in 38 years, Galway had 21, Roscommon had nine during those days. So it’s safe to say that the work done by Liam O’Neill in the mid ’80s, or O’Mahony in the late ‘80s was where the idea of Mayo as a national force was revived.

McStay has seen it from all sides, he grew up around legends with stories of great days. He emerged onto a side that had been in the doldrums but one which was making noise again on the national stage by the time he was established. When he walked around the pitch behind the Artane Boys band as a 27-year-old in 1989 before the final against Cork, he was greeted with the roars of an electric Mayo crowd and no doubt thought he was about to bring them glory.

To chart the 33 years that followed in detail would take some time but suffice to say, scores of great players and managers have brought Mayo closer and closer to glory only to fall short at the final hurdle. For John O’Mahony, John Maughan, Mickey Moran, James Horan and Stephen Rochford, All-Ireland finals have come and gone with one hard luck story after another.

As we face into another winter, Mayo is a county crying out for a fresh approach. There is no point hiding from the fact that the 2021 All Ireland final defeat has left a scar like no other. Having finally beaten Dublin and put an end to their six year run of dominance, Mayo just couldn’t get the job done in the final against Tyrone and the fallout has been significant. The ‘in this together’ mantra is fading and the county support base is divided on all sorts of fronts when it comes to what needs to change.

There is a feeling in some corners, that McStay might be the best person to re-establish the link between the county team, its supporters and its clubs. This is something that, unfairly or not, has been perceived to have been lost as a result of the unrelenting pursuit to deliver that elusive All Ireland title over the last ten years or so.

Mayo finished 2022 losing five of their last eight games, with just a handful of below par performances against Kildare (twice) and Monaghan providing the victories. Those eight games saw the county side take a step back in terms of skill execution, energy levels and accuracy. That said they have set a pretty high standard over the previous eight years when it comes to those areas. How quickly we forget.

All of that has left a situation where McStay and his management team can come into the job with little or no fanfare and a supporter base keen to wish them well but a little lost when it comes to expectations and enthusiasm. So having four months to plot and plan before a ball is kicked can’t be a bad thing.

Come January 2023, Mayo fans will be on the road again looking on the bright side of life and the early signs suggest that the McStay appointment will add to that optimism. He’s the right man for the job and he’s coming into this role with a lifetime of experience and an approach that might just bring something fresh and different. What more could a Mayo fan want after the last 12 months?