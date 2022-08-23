Different class: David Clifford graduates from University of Limerick

The Kingdom forward was conferred with a Masters in PE Teaching.
COLLEGE MAN:  All-Ireland winning football star David Clifford graduates from University of Limerick today. 

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 15:22

Kerry football star David Clifford swapped the green and gold for a robe and mortar board today as he graduated from the University of Limerick.

The All-Ireland winner was today conferred with a Masters in PE Teaching, among thousands of students who received their parchments at UL this week.

The 23-year-old played a starring role in UL GAA’s Sigerson Cup final run, claimed the Higher Education Rising Star Footballer of the Year Award, and was man of the match in the All-Ireland Football final win over Galway last month.

“I couldn’t recommend [the course] enough in terms of the time we were in college and the work placements that we had," the Fossa man said.

"The lecturers and the sports department were very accommodating and friendly, especially in helping me to balance my studies and our Sigerson Cup Final run. Coming up to Limerick was a bit daunting at first, but the sports facilities alone are unbelievable.”

Clifford is a 'Silver Scholarship' recipient at the university.  

