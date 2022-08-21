Carbery charge on after Divisions/Colleges final win over Duhallow 

Carbery 0-16 Duhallow 0-15

Carbery’s impressive run in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC continued at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday night when their place in the last eight of the competition was guaranteed after their hard-fought victory in an entertaining and competitive Division/Colleges final.

The men from the south west achieved parity for the first time in the 38th minute through a point from Aaron Hayes, and subsequently took the lead on 45 minutes from a Brian O’Driscoll free, 0-12 to 0-11.

Their sub bench played an important role with Keith O’Driscoll keeping their noses in front, in reply to a Jack Curtin flag.

The teams were deadlocked twice more before Duhallow edged in front when Shane Hickey burst forward.

It was another Carbery sub James O’Regan who drilled over a point to draw level, and it was O’Regan again who tapped over the winning score in the 63rd minute following a foul on Ruairí Deane.

Donncha O’Connor had an opportunity to force extra-time but a tricky free on the right half of the pitch tailed wide.

Both teams played as selected as the opening half got underway with two quick points for Duhallow courtesy of midfielder Paul Walsh and full-forward Jack Curtin.

Sean Daly had Carbery’s first score in the third minute to settle his team.

Seamus Hickey then produced a stunning run from the middle of the park, and while there was a goal on, he was happy to take his point, for a 0-4 to 0-2 lead after eight minutes.

Carbery, again, moved within one with a delightful point from Paddy O’Driscoll.

Duhallow gained a foothold around the middle third, and they proceeded to land a trio of points and all from play - Jack Curtin, Shane Hickey and Luke Murphy to push them four up after quarter of an hour.

The men from the south-west weren’t going to allow their north-west opponents any more leeway, and they regrouped to outscore them three points to one, 0-8 to 0-6 in the 21st minute.

It was a two-point game at the interval 0-10 to 0-8. The O’Driscoll brothers Colm (who set up as sweeper) and Brian exchanging points with O’Connor and Seamus Hickey.

Crucially Cian Ryan pulled off a vital save from Paul Walsh to keep his side in the hunt.

It was all to play for as the action resumed.

Duhallow’s Mickey McAuliffe restarted the scoreboard. But Tim Buckley’s men hit back strongly thanks in large parts to points from the O’Driscoll brothers and one from Hayes, 0-11 each.

Carbery went toe-toe thereafter. However they found that extra burst of energy when it mattered most.Colm O’Driscoll, who was a telling influence, was one happy man to accept the Tadhg Crowley Cup.

Scorers for Carbery: B O’Driscoll (0-5, 0-2 frees), P O’Driscoll, C O’Driscoll, J O’Regan (0-1 free) and K O’Driscoll (0-2 each), R Deane (free), S Daly, A Hayes (0-1 each).

Scorers for Duhallow: J Curtin ((0-1 free) and D O’Connor (0-1 mark) (0-3 each), Shane Hickey, M McAuliffe, and Seamus Hickey (0-2 each), P Walsh, D Cashman and L Murphy (0-1 each).

CARBERY: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); B Everard (St Mary’s), B Murphy (St Colum’s), D Scannell (St Mary’s); R O’Connor (St Mary’s), K O’Brien (Gabriel Rangers), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers); S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh); P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), R Deane (Bantry Blues), O Scannell (Kilmeen); C O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh), A Hayes (St James), S Daly (Randal Óg).

Subs: K O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for O Scannell (11 inj), R Hourihane (Kilmacabea) for K O’Brien (45), J O’Regan (Gabriel Rangers) for S Daly (45), K Keohane (Kilmeen) for R O’Connor (59), S Thornton (Bantry Blues) for G O’Callaghan (63).

DUHALLOW: K Holland (Kanturk); S Curtin (Rockchapel), J McLoughlin (Kanturk), D Buckley (Boherbue); S Hickey (Millstreet), K Cremin (Boherbue), D Cashman (Millstreet); P Walsh (Kanturk), S Hickey (Rockchapel); C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond), G O’Sullivan (Boherbue); L Murphy (Cullen), J Curtin (Rockchapel), M McAuliffe (Rockchapel).

Subs: E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for G O’Sullivan (44).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).