Kilcormac-Killoughey and Belmont seal semi spots in Offaly

The path to Offaly SHC glory has been laid out for the last six clubs standing following the final round of group games on Saturday evening, with Kilcormac-Killoughey and Belmont the big winners of the weekend as they secured byes through to the semi-final stages.

For those who like a knockout edge in their games, Birr’s tie against Kinnitty was the pick of the round in a do-or-die clash with the winner advancing to the quarter finals and the loser crashing out. Despite missing a penalty, Eoghan Cahill shot nine points for the 22-time winners of the Sean Robbins Cup as Birr advanced to the quarter finals and dashed Kinnitty’s hopes of upsetting the odds.

Birr shot the last four points of the game to finally kill off Kinnitty's resistance as they helped themselves to a 1-14 to 0-12 victory.

The two championship favourites St Rynagh’s and Kilcormac-Killoughey went toe-to-toe with the winner guaranteed a semi final spot, and it was the 2013 All Ireland finalists Kilcormac-Killoughey who secured it with a 1-19 to 1-15 win. An early Cathal Kiely goal laid the foundations for K/K and they led by the minimum at the interval. They powered through the third quarter building up a five-point lead which eventually saw them advance directly to a semi-final.

2011 Leinster champions and 2021 county finalists Coolderry were saved a relegation dogfight after they overcame a brave Seir Kieran challenge to run out nine-point winners. Former Offaly hurler Kevin Brady helped himself to a brace of goals as they saw off Seir Kieran 4-11 to 1-14. However, Coolderry still bow out of the Championship, while Seir Kieran were condemned to a relegation final against Clodiagh Gaels in a fortnight.

Elsewhere, it was one-way traffic in Birr as Belmont were comprehensive winners over a disappointing Shinrone. County star Oisín Kelly made his return to action as a second half substitute after a year long absence following a cruciate injury. His rousing ovation was one of the highlights in an extremely one-sided affair as Belmont won 3-18 to 2-14. An unanswered 1-6 from Shinrone in the closing stages was too little, too late and it did add a respectable look to the scoreboard at the end of what was a dominant 45 minutes from Belmont. They advance to the semi-finals while Shinrone still go through, albeit to the quarter-finals where they will face four-in-a-row chasing St Rynagh’s.

Remarkably, Shinrone finished level on points with Ballinamere in group two, and also had the same score difference. Head-to-head could not be used as both sides drew with each other in the first round. However, Ballinamere scored three more points in their four games and so they finish in second ahead of Shinrone in third. The quarter final pairings are St Rynaghs’ vs Shinrone and Ballinamere vs Birr, with both of those ties fixed for two weeks’ time. Clodiagh Gaels will face Seir Kieran in the relegation final.