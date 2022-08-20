Divisions/Colleges hurling final pits Imokilly against Avondhu

Tomorrow’s Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC Divisions/Colleges final pits Avondhu against Imokilly at Páirc Uí Rinn (6pm).

It is of little surprise really the north Cork representatives are in the decider, having gained momentum from their preliminary round games.

Hard to believe - as we were reminded in Mourne Abbey this week - Aidan Kenny was the last man to raise the Seán Óg Murphy Cup in 1996 (by the way, they beat Imokilly in a replay).

This season’s campaign got underway in early June with a stiff opener against Carbery, and selecting from more-or-less the same dedicated group of players, Avondhu impressed all the way to the final.

Undoubtedly, their most stern examination came in their clash with Duhallow, when they needed extra-time. But the Joe O’Brien managed side came up with all the answers to eventually win by nine points.

Consequently, they joined UCC, MTU and Imokilly in the hat for the last four draw, with UCC providing the opposition.

On Wednesday night, they scaled those heights (2-22 to 1-21). The students put it up to them, none more so in the closing stages when they reduced the margin to a point, but this team is battle-hardened and weathered the storm.

Mark Keane, Colin O’Brien and Stephen Condon are the leaders - O’Brien and Condon are so valuable up front. But actually, what Avondhu possess is hard workers all around the field in the likes of Brian Buckley, Joseph O’Sullivan and Jack Twomey.

They will take a lot of confidence from their journey to date.

Imokilly, meanwhile, are no strangers to this competition. From the three-in-a-row championship team of 2019, there are enforced changes for various reasons, but some things do stay the same. Shane Hegarty, Michael Russell, John Cronin, Séamus Harnedy, William Leahy and Brian Lawton are a few of the names who have given unwavering service to the east Cork division.

The conveyor belt keeps on giving though - Ciarán Joyce (a doubt through injury), Diarmuid Healy and Eoin Davis have left their mark at underage level, and fill the void.

Under the guidance of Denis Ring, Imokilly got their first taste of championship action on Tuesday night. MTU were in the opposite corner, but as far as a contest goes, it failed to materialise.

MTU, through no fault of their own, fell to a heavy defeat.

So, how much can Imokilly take from that massively one-sided semi-final with a county quarter-final place up for grabs? The winning margin was 26 points.

Five forwards supplied seven goals - Sean Desmond and Leahy two apiece, whilst there was one each from Harnedy, Healy and Mike Kelly.

They are options on their bench as well, with plenty of familiar faces in Liam O’Shea, Barry Lawton and Joe Stack.

Interestingly, one great servant of the candy-striped jersey has now become a member of the backroom team - Bill Cooper, recovering from surgery, joins Brian Ronayne, Aidan Kelleher and Sean Harnedy on the line.

The inaugural Denis O’Riordan Memorial Trophy will be presented to the winning captain.