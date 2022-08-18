Draw made for 2022/23 Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí

The draw for the 2022/2023 TUS Munster GAA Post Primary Schools Dr. Harty Cup & Corn Uí Mhuirí competitions took place on Thursday.
Reigning Harty Cup champions St Joseph's Tulla have been drawn in a group containing two Cork schools, Midleton CBS and St Colman's Fermoy.
In the Corn Ui Mhuiri defending champions St Brendan's Killarney have been drawn against Colaiste Colm Ballincollig, as well as two rival Kerry schools, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, and Colaiste na Sceilge.
Draw in full:
Group A – DLS Waterford, Nenagh CBS, CBC Cork, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhaunistir Thuaidh.
Group B – Thurles CBS, St. Francis College Rochestown, Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal, Our Ladys Templemore.
Group C – Ardscoil Ris, St. Flannans, Cashel Community School.
Group D – St. Joseph’s Tulla, Midleton CBS, St. Colman’s Fermoy.
Group A – Tralee CBS, St. Flannans, Clonakilty Community College, SP Sliabh Luachra Rathmore.
Group B – Skibbereen Community College, Presentation Milltown, St. Francis College Rochestown, Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne.
Group C – St. Brendan’s Killarney, Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, Colaiste na Sceilge.
Group D – Hamilton High School Bandon, Colaiste Chroist Ri, High School Clonmel, Colaiste an Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown.