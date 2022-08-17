Carbery turn up the heat after the break to put UCC away 

Bon Secours Cork Premier Senior Football Championship Divisions/Colleges

Carbery 2-18 UCC 2-13

The Carbery steam train powers on, as they are through to the Bon Secours Cork Premier Senior Football Championship Division/Colleges section final.

An impressive second half performance saw Carbery successfully over the line to victory over UCC.

Scores from Brian O’Driscoll and Aaron Hayes got the Carbery challenge up and running. While Dylan Geaney helped to get UCC off the mark.

At the quarter of an hour mark, UCC put together a well worked move to hit the back of the net and go 1-5 to 0-4 in front. Cathal O’Beaglaoigh floated a fine long ball into the path of Dylan Geaney, who controlled well before turning and finishing well to the bottom corner.

The UCC attack was flowing in the opening half, with Sean O’Connor also pointing.

Carbery ended the first half well to leave the score at UCC 1-8 to the 0-9 of Carbery, with Ruairi Deane scoring in stoppage time.

In the second half, Carbery came back out with determination. They levelled the game up as Deane and Brian O’Driscoll pointed.

UCC then netted for a second goal, when O’Connor finished off neatly after good work by Rory Murphy.

The Carbery response was swift. They found the net through Paddy O'Driscoll netting to finish a well worked move.

Carbery were in groove now and got another goal from the penalty spot, as Brian O’Driscoll slotted home.

Carbery are now a step closer to the Premier SFC proper. They will now face Duhallow in the Divisions/Colleges section decider at Páirc Uí Rinn on this Sunday August 21st at 7.45pm.

Scorers for Carbery: Brian O’Driscoll 1-9 (1-0 pen, 0-7f), P O’Driscoll 1-0, A Hayes 0-3, R Deane (2f), G O’Callaghan 0-2 each, D Scannell, K O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

UCC: D Geaney(3f) 1-6, S O’Connor 1-4, N Geaney, C O’Beaglaoigh, R Murphy 0-1 each.

Carbery: C Ryan(Ballinascarthy); B Everard(St Mary’s), B Murphy (St Colums), D Scannell (St Mary’s); R O’Connor (St Mary’s), K O’Brien (Gabriel Rangers), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers); S Ryan(Ballinascarthy), B O’Driscoll(Tadhg MacCárthaigh); P O’Driscoll(Gabriel Rangers), R Deane (Bantry Blues), O Scannell(Kilmeen); C O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh), A Hayes (St James), S Daly (Randal Og).

Subs: Keith O’Driscoll(Gabriel Rangers) for Scannell (40), J O’Regan(Gabriel Rangers) for Daly (42).

UCC (Cork clubs unless stated): G Creedon(Kilshannig); E Fitzgerald (Gneevguilla, Kerry), N Lordan(Ballinora), J Rosales(Castletownbere); S O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials,Tipperary), B Curtin(Kilshannig), S Desmond (Clondrohid); C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), N Geaney(An Danigean, Kerry); C O’Sullivan(Kilshannig), D Geaney(An Danigean, Kerry), D Holland (Argideen Rangers); F O’Brien(St Pats Blennerville, Kerry), C O’Beaglaoigh(An Gaeltacht, Kerry), K Falvey(Annascaul, Kerry)

Subs: R Murphy (Listry, Kerry) for O’Sullivan (HT), A Dineen (Rathmore, Kerry) for N Geaney (39), C McCarthy(Glanmire) for Holland (48), I Jennings (Kilmacabea) for Nyhan (50), M O’Neill(Buttevant) for O’Brien (60).

Referee: David Murnane(Macroom).