Brian Cody set for return to sideline for star-studded charity hurling clash

The Hurling For Cancer Research event will take place tonight for the first time since 2019. 
TOP CAT: Brian Cody in the dressing room before the sixth annual Hurling for Cancer Research game in 2017. 

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 12:04
Adrian Russell

Some of Irish sport’s most well-known personalities will tog out tonight for the annual Hurling For Cancer Research fundraiser game.

Organised by legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and top jockey Davy Russell, the event has raised over €1.1m for vital cancer research projects since it began in 2012.

The newly retired Brian Cody will manage a side featuring Russell at corner back, as well as Irish Examiner podcast star TJ Ryan, the Two Johnnies and icons like JJ Delaney, Ashling Thompson and Brendan Cummins.

Ursula Jacob and Shane Foley make up Cody’s coaching ticket.

In the other dressing-room, All-Ireland winning manager Liam Griffin will oversee an all-star team made up of the likes of TJ Reid, Tommy Walsh and Damien Fitzhenry. Griffin will be joined on the bench by assistants, Bolger, Liam Cahill and Dave Bernie. 

The game will throw in at 6pm at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge and will be the first renewal of the event since 2019.

“Stars such as Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Rachael Blackmore, Boys in Green hero Paul McGrath, Dancing With The Stars and racing’s Nina Carberry, RTÉ personalities Miriam O’Callaghan, Anne Doyle and Ted Walsh along with newly appointed Meath senior football manager Colm O’Rourke will help to lead the umpiring and officiating for the most unique hurling match of the year,” organisers say.

Michael Duignan and Ger Canning will provide match commentary.

Tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are available on the gate and from www.HurlingForCancer.ie.

