Six Galway players on minor football Team of the Year

All-Ireland minor football champions Galway have six players selected on the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year.

Galway turned the tables on provincial rivals Mayo in that final, having lost twice to their great rivals in the Connacht championship earlier in the campaign.

Galway's Kyle Gilmore is selected in goal with teammate Tomás Farthing selected at corner back. Farthing was also selected as the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Player of the Year. The An Spidéal clubman won player of the match in both the All-Ireland semi-final and final.

Cillian Travers is named at centre back with Jack Lonergan at midfield. The Galway contingent is completed by Éanna Monaghan at center forward and Colm Costello at corner forward.

Mayo have four players represented in the team with Rio Mortimer at corner back, Paul Gilmore at wing back, Diarmuid Duffy at wing forward, and Ronan Clarke at full forward.

Ulster finalists Derry provide two players in Ruairí Forbes at midfield and Johnny McGuckian at wing forward.

Tyrone, Kerry, and Dublin each have one player selected.

Tyrone's Ben Hughes is selected at full back, Fionn Murphy of Kerry is named at wing back, and Joe Quigley of Dublin chosen at corner forward.

The team was selected by a panel of GAA experts and was determined in part by Electric Ireland’s ‘Minor Moments of the Week’ initiative on Twitter via @ElectricIreland and #GAAThisIsMajor.

2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year: 1. Kyle Gilmore (Galway and Cortoon Shamrocks); 2. Tomás Farthing (Galway and An Spidéal), 3. Ben Hughes (Tyrone and Donaghmore), 4. Rio Mortimer (Mayo and Claremorris); 5. Paul Gilmore (Mayo and Claremorris), 6. Cillian Trayers (Galway and Claregalway), 7. Fionn Murphy (Kerry and Rathmore); 8. Ruairí Forbes (Derry and Ballinderry Shamrocks), 9. Jack Lonergan (Galway and Claregalway); 10. Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Graham’s Glen), 11. Éanna Monaghan (Galway and Claregalway), 12. Diarmuid Duffy (Mayo and Ballinrobe); 13. Joe Quigley (Dublin and Kilmacud Crokes) ,14. Ronan Clarke (Mayo and Bohola Moy Davitts), 15. Colm Costello (Galway and Dunmore MacHales).

Sarah Sharkey, Brand, PR and Sponsorship Manager at Electric Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year and we, at Electric Ireland, would like to congratulate each player on their achievements during the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Championship.

"Each member of the team has made a major contribution to making this year’s championship one of the most exciting and unpredictable in recent memory. We would especially like to congratulate Tomás Farthing, this year’s Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Player of the Year, who has shown great maturity in Galway’s defence this year and was incredible as Galway won the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Championship”.

GAA President Larry McCarthy said: “I am delighted to, once again, have the opportunity to extend my congratulations to the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year, with a special mention for Tomás Farthing, the well-deserved recipient of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Player of the Year.

"Fans turned out in large numbers to support our Minor players this season and we were fortunate to see the skills of these outstanding players. I look forward to watching the next chapter of their playing careers."