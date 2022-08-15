Kieran McGeeney set to continue as Armagh manager

Kieran McGeeney will continue as Armagh football manager for a ninth season in 2023, it was confirmed last night.
At the August meeting of the Armagh County Board, delegates unanimously agreed that McGeeney remain as Armagh boss.
It’s a longevity that is bettered by only one other current inter-county football manager, Colm Collins having taken the reins in Clare a year before McGeeney was appointed Armagh manager.
The Orchard County reached the last eight of this year’s football championship, losing out to eventual finalists Galway after a penalty shootout.
It was the second time during McGeeney’s reign that Armagh were involved in the All-Ireland quarter-final stage.