Kieran McGeeney set to continue as Armagh manager

The Orchard County reached the last eight of this year’s football championship, losing out to eventual finalists Galway after a penalty shootout
STAYING PUT: Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney is set to stay on. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 22:15
Eoghan Cormican

Kieran McGeeney will continue as Armagh football manager for a ninth season in 2023, it was confirmed last night.

At the August meeting of the Armagh County Board, delegates unanimously agreed that McGeeney remain as Armagh boss.

It’s a longevity that is bettered by only one other current inter-county football manager, Colm Collins having taken the reins in Clare a year before McGeeney was appointed Armagh manager.

The Orchard County reached the last eight of this year’s football championship, losing out to eventual finalists Galway after a penalty shootout.

It was the second time during McGeeney’s reign that Armagh were involved in the All-Ireland quarter-final stage.

