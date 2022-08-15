Douglas manager says intercounty players are entitled to 'see the world'

Douglas football manager Ray Keating is not sure anything can be done to enable inter-county players spend a couple of weeks in the US after their county exits the All-Ireland championship but still be back in time for club championship fare.
Douglas’ Sean Powter missed his club’s opening game in the Cork Premier SFC as he was stateside, a group fixture Douglas lost, but was back in situ for last Sunday’s season-saving draw against Ballincollig.
Fellow Cork and Douglas teammate Brian Hartnett, whose 2022 season has been plagued by hamstring injuries, is currently overseas and so hasn’t featured in either of Douglas’ Group B outings.
Former Club Players Association chairman Micheál Briody told this newspaper in recent weeks that the GAA will have to crack down on the number of inter-county players going to the US as it impacts their clubs.
Keating, though, takes a different view.
“I am a big believer in people going off and living their lives, but at the same time, you have a lot of club players who have been training all year and are sort of itching to get going,” replied Keating when asked if a happy medium can be found to enable players spend some time travelling abroad between the inter-county and club campaigns.
“Timing was a little bit unfortunate this year, but absolutely everybody is entitled to go and see the world. I don’t know if there is anything that can be done about it. We are delighted to have Sean back today. He was a warrior out there, he was excellent.”