Douglas manager says intercounty players are entitled to 'see the world'

Douglas football manager Ray Keating is not sure anything can be done to enable inter-county players spend a couple of weeks in the US after their county exits the All-Ireland championship but still be back in time for club championship fare.

Douglas’ Sean Powter missed his club’s opening game in the Cork Premier SFC as he was stateside, a group fixture Douglas lost, but was back in situ for last Sunday’s season-saving draw against Ballincollig.