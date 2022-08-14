Waterford SHC: New boss Davy Fitz treated to Waterford club cracker 

SHC Round 3

Tomás McCarthy Kids lined up for photos with new Déise hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald in Fraher Field yesterday as the Clare man observed the third round action from the stand.

He was treated to a cracking contest as fourteen man Abbeyside got the better of Tallow 2-20 to 3-14.

Mark Ferncombe fired 1-12 (eleven frees) for the Villagers and set up a goal for Willie Beresford. County man Michael Kiely and Michael O'Halloran sent over three points each while second half sub Patrick Hurney hit two. Former Waterford attacker Tommy Ryan struck 2-11 for Tallow (eleven frees) while Ryan Grey also raised a green flag.

Abbeyside lost captain Darragh McGrath to two yellow cards on 38 minutes and manager Pat Curran was pleased with how they dug it out. "The lads showed a good bit of grit and determination. They didn't lie down, they kept at it."

He was delighted with Ferncombe's display. "Mark is like wine, he's getting better with age!" He also praised the impact of former Cork hurler Kieran 'Fraggy' Murphy who is involved as coach with the Villagers. "His training is very match based. He is very honest; he calls a spade a spade. He is good to rectify a problem and put it into practice. He tells us that it's the Cork style but we don't care what style it is as long as it works!"

Déise forward Jack Prendergast totalled 1-13 (eleven frees) as Lismore defeated Dunhill 2-20 to 0-18 in the 30 degree heat. He has delivered 1-24 in two outings in the absence of the injured Maurice Shanahan. His goal on 45 minutes proved decisive as Dunhill closed within a point during the third quarter 45 year old Dan Shanahan started at full forward for Lismore. He scored a point and assisted three more. "He was so unselfish with the ball," remarked Lismore coach Fintan O'Connor. "Every ball that went in, it stuck. He's an example to the lads. His attitude is unreal. He's like Peter Pan I suppose! He'll never grow up!"

Lismore took the field without Maurice Shanahan as well as the Daly brothers Iarlaith and Carthach. Shanahan has a hand injury while Carthach Daly is carrying a foot injury. Iarlaith Daly came off the bench in the second half.

Lismore led 1-12 to 0-11 at the break with Prendergast accounting for eight points. Shanahan struck an early point and set up two others. He also whipped wide after a ball hit the post. The goal arrived on 14 minutes when Oisin O'Gorman picked out Jamie O'Keeffe with a gorgeous stick pass. Donal Carey prevented a second when he saved from John Heneghan. Cillian Bonner shot three from play at the other end. Last year's intermediate champions were guilty of eight first half wides and sixteen in total.

They got within a point in the third quarter. Centre back Micheal Harney thundered into the game with two massive scores. Lismore wrestled back control when a long ball from Ray Barry broke to Prendergast. He went through one and one and blasted to the net.

Goals from Jamie Barron, Shane O'Meara and Sean Walsh saw Fourmilewater beat Clonea 3-24 to 0-19 at Fraher Field on Saturday evening. Barron scored 1-3, including a first half penalty, and manager Michael Ryan says that he is the best ever player to pull on a Fourmile shirt. "I certainly haven't seen anybody better. He's had a tough time with injuries but his head never drops. He spoke very well in the dressing room before the match and again at half time. He's that kind of a fella. He's a fantastic lad and we're just glad that he's wearing our jersey."

De La Salle eased past Passage by 0-24 to 0-12 at Walsh Park.

Reuben Halloran led the way for Ian Flynn's side with seven points from placed balls. Brian Cunningham fired four from play while captain Eddie Barrett and county man Jack Fagan chipped in with three each. Owen Connors was top scorer for Passage with five points.

The winners finished with fourteen men as Déise defender Shane McNulty was dismissed on two yellow cards.

Waterford SHC Preliminary Quarter Finals: Lismore v Clonea, De La Salle v Tallow, Abbeyside v Dunhill, Fourmilewater v Passage