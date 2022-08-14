Galway SFC: Salthill/Knocknacarra have too much for Annaghdown 

John O’Mahony’s Salthill/Knocknacarra continued their perfect start to the Galway SFC campaign when they ousted Damien Comer’s Annaghdown by 1-18 to 1-8.

Six of the 18 teams have now won both their opening games with reigning champions Mountbellew/Moylough, 2020 winners Moycullen, Corofin, Milltown and Tuam Stars all maintaining perfect starts. The championship is divided into three groups of six, with the top two in each group qualifying for the quarter-finals along with the two best third-placed teams.

That means there is still a lot to play for but the form guide has held in the opening rounds with no major shocks.

Rob Finnerty hit 1-7, 1-5 of it from play, as former Galway All-Ireland winning manager O’Mahony enjoyed his second win with Salthill/Knocknacarra. They blitzed Annaghdown early on, leading by 1-8 to 0-2 at one stage in an impressive opening half. Comer pulled back a goal for Annaghdown after the restart but never looked like preventing a second loss.

Champions Mountbellew/Moylough were also in superb form with former county player Barry McHugh hitting 2-5 in a 3-16 to 0-11 win over An Cheathrú Rua, with Galway forward Patrick Kelly getting his third goal of the campaign.

Another Galway player Owen Gallagher impressed for Moycullen with the former Antrim player shooting 0-5 from play as they ousted Oughterard by 1-17 to 0-14 in a derby clash. They were level at the break but Moycullen hit 1-6 without reply in the opening ten minutes of the half with another Galway player Dessie Conneely getting the goal.

Galway wing-back Dylan McHugh, 37-year old Gary Sice and another former county player Martin Farragher got the goals as Corofin, who completed seven-in-a-row in 2019, hammered Leitir Mòir by 3-24 to 0-9.

Jamie Murphy led the way with 0-7 as Tuam Stars chalked up a second win by beating An Spidéal by 0-16 to 0-8, while Milltown also maintained their winning start thanks to two goals from Michael Martin and one from Mark Hehir in a 3-7 to 1-10 victory over St Michael’s.

Cathal O Tiomáin got two goals and Oisin Gormally, who finished with 1-6, and Donal O Cualain also found the net as Bearna bounced back to hammer Paul Conroy’s St James’ by 4-12 to 0-7, while goals from Johnny Heaney, Enda Kelly and Dara Walsh helped Killannin beat Monivea/Abbey by 3-7 to 1-12.

Former All-Ireland U-20 winning goalkeeper Conor Flaherty played outfield for Claregalway and got their first goal in an impressive 3-12 to 0-9 win over Caherlistrane, with Jason Reilly and Padraig Commins also finding the net.