McGrath and Ryan ease champs Loughmore to victory in Tipp

Tipperary SFC

Champions Loughmore-Castleiney were never under threat as they carved out a 3-14 to 0-8 win over Moycarkey-Borris in round two of the Tipperary senior football championship. From the time Cian Hennessy tapped home Loughmore’s first goal after 10 minutes for a 1-2 to 0-2 lead, the outcome was never in doubt and at half-time the champions were 1-7 to 0-3 ahead.

Liam McGrath’s goal early in the second half sealed Moycarkey’s fate. Conor Ryan, who contributed 1-5 of the Loughmore tally, got their third goal after 57 minutes. Liam McGrath also finished with 1-5 for Loughmore. Kyle Shelley shot six points for Moycarkey, five from frees.

Beaten finalists last year, Clonmel Commercials hit two second-half goals for a 2-11 to 0-9 win over Upperchurch-Drombane. Upperchurch were just two points behind at the break, 0-7 to 0-9. However, a minute after resuming, Sean O'Connor netted for Commercials who comfortably held off the Upperchurch challenge to the end. Conal Kennedy’s goal after 49 miinutes put them 2-8 to 0-8 in front. Jack Kennedy, Aldo Matassa, Sean O'Connor, who scored 1-2, Jason Lonergan (0-3) and the Peters’, Jamie and Ross, were key men for Commercials. Paul Shanahan kicked six points for Upperchurch.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash are back in the championship frame courtesy of a 3-15 to 0-11 win over Drom-Inch. Mark Stokes netted for Kilsheelan after two minutes and when Paul Maher added a second five minutes later for a 2-1 to 0-1 lead, the result was never in doubt. Five minutes before half-time Bill Maher shot Kilsheelan’s third goal for an interval lead of 3-7 to 0-3. David Butler notched six points, three from play, but there was no way back for Drom-Inch.

Moyle Rovers’ 0-13 to 1-6 win over Rockwell Rovers qualifies them for a county quarter-final spot. Rovers were pulling clear of their rivals when Tom Tobin netted for the West lads to keep them in the hunt. Liam Boland was scorer-in-chief for Moyle Rovers who led 0-9 to 1-2 at half-time and they contained their rivals comfortably during the second period. Boland had eight points for the winners with Danny Owens chipping in with two.

JK Brackens had some anxious moments at the finish before emerging 1-13 to 1-10 winners over Ballyporeen. Conor Cadell’s goal inside a minute sent Brackens on the way to a 1-7 to 0-3 interval lead. They were 1-11 to 0-6 up at the second water break but a Fionnan O Sullivan goal for Ballyporeen after 53 minutes left only four points in it, 1-12 to 1-8. However Brackens held their nerve for their second win in the group.

Two early goals helped Arravale Rovers to a 2-9 to 0-11 win over Éire Óg Annacarty. Shane Leahy got the first and Darragh Leahy added a second within seven minutes for a 2-6 to 0-6 lead at half-time. Dinny Crosse was Eire Og’s “main man” with four points while Cormac Maher hit five for Arravale.

In the other second round games, Killenaule defeated Cahir 2-13 to 1-8, having led 1-6 to 1-5 at half-time. Aherlow trailed Cahir 0-5 to 1-7 at half-time but two goals in a strong second half levelled at 2-9 to 1-12.