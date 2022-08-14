Nemo Rangers ease past St Vincent's in Cork PIFC

Bon Secours Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship

Nemo Rangers 3-15 St Vincent’s 0-10

Nemo Rangers are very much on track to secure qualification for the knockout stages of the Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship following a well deserved win over St Vincent’s in Whitechurch on Sunday afternoon.

After beating Cill na Martra in their opening day clash, Nemo will feel they are more than equipped also to put it up to a decent Iveleary side.

St Vincent’s next face Cill na Martra knowing the danger of relegation can not be entirely ruled out.

Nemo began in determined fashion, with Ross Corkery keeping his composure and getting well taken early points.

Vincent’s responded with Blake Murphy splitting the posts. But as the opening half progressed they were finding their opposition a tough nut to crack.

However, it was Nemo that were showing a strong surge in momentum. Points from Ciaran Dalton and Garry Sayers saw them move 0-5 to 0-2 ahead.

That was before Nemo Rangers found the back of the net on 16 minutes. Racing through on goal impressively, Conor O’Donovan blasted home to the back of the net with a drilled effort.

A few minutes afterwards, Nemo found the back of the net for a second occasion, as Eddie Mangan clinically finished to the net.

Blake Murphy got early points in the early stages of the second half to try and rally Vincent’s.

But Nemo did more than enough to keep ahead. They worked hard off the ball, while in possession they moved the ball about with confidence in the searing heat.

James O’Donovan got a lovely score from distance, with Corkery adding to his tally with a lovely score.

With the finishing line in close distance, Nemo duly completed the task at hand with confidence and composure.

Sayers slotted over the bar from close range. While Conor O’Donovan also added another Nemo point heading into the final ten minutes.

With second half stoppage time approaching Nemo hit the net for a third occasion in this contest.

Ciaran Dalton went on a dashing run through the Vincent’s defence, before blasting the ball to the corner.

The second string of Nemo Rangers are in a decent position as they now prepare to take on Iveleary in a few weeks time.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: C O’Donovan 1-3 (1f), E Mangan 1-2, C Dalton 1-1, R Corkery 0-4 (1f), G Sayers 0-2, E Dilloughery, A McGowan, J O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Vincent’s: B Murphy 0-4 (2f), M O’Leary 0-2, A Harte, P O’Sullivan, K O’Connor, E Fleming 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: D O’Leary; S Burke, M Hill, A McGowan; D Egan, E Nation, E Dilloughery; J O’Donovan, C Dalton; S Martin, E Mangan, C O’Brien; R Corkery, C O’Donovan, G Sayers.

Subs: C Cusack for Martin (36).

St Vincent’s: P O’Shea; A O’Callaghan, A Coughlan, G McCarthy; A Harte, K Sorensen, S Duggan; P O’Sullivan, W Long; J Price, B Hornibrook, K O’Connor; B Long, B Murphy, M O’Leary.

Subs: A Sorensen for W Long, E Fleming for O’Leary (both 35), R Fielding for B Long (42).

Referee: Eoin Coleman.