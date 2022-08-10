Waterford executive and county board on standby as Davy Fitz talks intensify 

Waterford have their executive and county board on standby tomorrow evening to ratify a new senior hurling manager with Davy Fitzgerald the firm favourite to take over.
Discussions between the selection committee and Fitzgerald, who led the county to their last Munster SHC title 12 years ago, are believed to have intensified in the last 24 hours.
Fitzgerald brought Waterford to an All-Ireland final in 2008 before guiding them to provincial success two years later following an extra-time replay win over Cork.
He took over from Justin McCarthy in 2008 following the Munster semi-final defeat to Clare and stepped down as Déise boss in 2011 having brought them to a fourth consecutive All-Ireland semi-final.
Since then, he has claimed All-Ireland and Division 1 titles with his native Clare in 2013 and 2016 respectively, and in 2019 he led Wexford to their first Leinster crown in 15 years.
This past season he coached Cork’s senior camogie team as they reached a second successive All-Ireland final.