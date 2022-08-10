Heavyweight clashes on offer in this weekend's Irish Examiner broadcast as Haven and Nemo take centre-stage 

There’s another stellar weekend of top football action up for grabs with us here at the Irish Examiner.

Our cameras have already captured the early drama of the Cork county hurling and football championships, but this weekend sees two heavyweight clashes in the Premier Senior football ranks.

And what better way to kick-off our coverage than a repeat of the 2020 county final, West Cork versus 'The City'. Castlehaven versus Nemo Rangers. Haven battled past last year's finalists, Clonakilty in round one, but will be hoping to step up their efforts in round two. Nemo were comfortable winners over Newcestown in their opening tie on a scoreline of 2-10 to 1-5.

What awaits on Sunday is the clash of Ballincollig and Douglas, where both sides will be looking make large improvements on their opening round displays. Ballincollig were shocked by Mallow, losing by a margin of four points, but what's perhaps more concerning for 'The Village' is their lowly tally of six points on the day.

2021 semi-finalists Douglas find themselves in a similar position to their upcoming opponent - A first round loss to Valley Rovers was not the start they envisaged. Expect both sides to respond on Sunday, given how crucial the fixture has now become.

Saturday, August 13:

Premier SFC - Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers, Clonakilty, 7pm.

Sunday, August 14:

Premier SFC - Ballincollig v Douglas, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm.

