Beara GAA raising funds for family of '97 county-winning goalkeeper 

Beara GAA has launched a fundraising drive in support of the family of one of their county-title-winning players from 1997.

The division has rowed in behind Padraig Crowley and his young family and plans to run a number of fundraisers over the coming months.

Padraig, goalkeeper on the 1997 team, has been receiving treatment for his ill-health over the last number of years but a recent prognosis has led to the drive by his former teammates and the Beara GAA community to begin raising money for his family.

"In recent years, Padraig has been receiving medical treatment, but unfortunately a recent prognosis has not been positive. Padraig is currently undergoing extensive chemotherapy to curtail the growth of a tumour following his second surgery," A Beara GAA statement read.

Padraig and his wife, Gemma have two young children, James and Molly, who the GAA community in the area hope to support through their future education.

1997 Beara Manager Donal O’ Sullivan said it was their turn to back their man, just as he did in that historic season, 25 years ago.

“Padraig Crowley has been part and parcel of the GAA family all his life, representing Castletownbere and Beara in every grade and in numerous county finals. In 1997 he was our last line of defence, and now when needed, we as members of the GAA diaspora are here to support Padraig, his wife Gemma and their children James and Molly”.

COUNTY-WINNER: Padraig Crowley in 1997.

Beara GAA Chairman Michael Murphy .speaking on behalf of the Beara board added: “Beara GAA are delighted to support the fundraising initiatives to help support the future educational needs of Padraig and Gemma’s children, James (8) and Molly (4).

"Padraig represented Beara with great distinction at all levels, and played a vital role as goalkeeper, on the 1997 Beara team that won the Cork Senior Football Championship for the first time in 30 years. That win brought great joy to Beara people everywhere, and I hope that Beara people at home and abroad will support these fundraisers however they can."

The fundraising will begin with a raffle on the October bank holiday weekend. Tickets cost €10 and are available online at www.bearagaa.ie and also from members of the Beara 1997 team and management.

Further to the raffle, a Golf Classic will be held in Berehaven Golf Club from September 15th to 17th.

Contact details for entry:

Teams of three will cost €60 and can be booked by contacting Joss Crowley on 086 8644111.

Tee Boxes and Green sponsorship cost €50 and can be arranged by contacting Barry Murphy on 087 2342703.