Camogie decider draws peak TV audience of 232,000 

Over a quarter of a million people tuned in to see Kilkenny’s narrow victory in yesterday’s All-Ireland senior camogie final.
The Cats claimed a one-point victory over Cork, with a peak audience of 232,000 watching the RTÉ coverage.
The game drew an average of 188,000 viewers, before peaking for the tense conclusion at 5.40pm. The game earned an audience share of 32%, Montrose chiefs say.
The Noresiders’ hard-fought win topped a bill of three games with the Intermediate decider between Galway and Cork having an average audience of 95,000 and Antrim’s junior final win over Armagh hitting a high of 74,000.
Last week, an average audience of 204,900 viewers watched TG4’s broadcast of the senior Ladies Football decider between Meath and Kerry.
That audience number peaked at 279,800 people witnessing the Royals’ two-in-a-row win.